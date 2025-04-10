Mynco Participates in China's National Tree Planting Day

GUANGZHOU, China, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mynco, a leading wealth and investment management services provider, proudly announces its participation in a tree-planting activity at the Guangzhou Voluntary Tree Planting Park, which was held as part of celebrations for China's National Tree Planting Day on March 12th. Organized by the Guangzhou City Huangpu District Federation of Trade Unions, the initiative saw employees plant over 150 saplings.

Guangzhou Voluntary Tree Planting Park, located in the Science City of the Guangzhou Development Zone, is a thriving urban forest with lush greenery. Once a lychee forest, it serves as a blend of ecological, recreational, and educational spaces and features a 60,000-square-meter artificial lake adorned with lotus flowers and diverse trees, including ficus, mahogany, yellow locust, and dawn redwood.

Employees from Mynco took part in this environmental effort by planting trees in various areas, including the Enterprise Forest and Public Servant Forest. Both areas were designed to foster a sense of community, providing a unique location for tree planting.

Supporting China's National Tree Planting Day 2025

As part of its ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability, Mynco has planned several additional activities to support China's National Tree Planting Day 2025. The company is dedicated to making a long-term positive impact on the environment by:

Working with Local Communities: Mynco will join forces with local organizations to expand tree planting efforts in Guangzhou and other cities, enhancing urban green spaces and supporting biodiversity. Educational Outreach and Eco-Friendly Programs: In line with its commitment to environmental education, Mynco will organize workshops to raise awareness about the importance of tree planting and sustainability among local schools and communities. Supporting Ecological Restoration: Mynco employees will also engage in restoration efforts for damaged ecosystems, particularly those in rural areas, where they will assist in reforestation campaigns and volunteer efforts to restore natural landscapes. Involvement in Park Beautification Projects: Beyond planting, the company plans to assist in maintaining and enhancing the aesthetic appeal of green spaces in areas like Guangzhou Voluntary Tree Planting Park, ensuring the continued development of these vital urban environments.

"At Mynco, we believe in the importance of sustainability and each individual's role in preserving the environment," said Martin Yu Ning, Chief Executive Officer of Mynco. "This tree-planting event at the Guangzhou Voluntary Tree Planting Park is just one example of how our employees actively engage in efforts to protect and enhance our natural surroundings. We look forward to continuing our support for National Tree Planting Day in 2025 and beyond."

About Mynco

At Mynco, we specialize in personalized wealth management solutions, guiding individuals, families, and institutions through every stage of their financial journey. Our expert team creates tailored strategies to build, grow, and protect wealth, ensuring alignment with your goals and values. With a focus on long-term relationships, integrity, and impactful investing, we help you secure your financial future and legacy.

For inquiries, please contact:

Nee Tan

Head of Public Relations

+86 20 2232 6219

n.tan@mynco.com

www.mynco.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a6a50e85-8ea4-43c5-8b7b-c859cde77868