Esperion to Host R&D Day to Highlight Cardiometabolic Pipeline Innovation and Next-Generation Therapeutics on April 24, 2025

ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esperion (NASDAQ: ESPR) today announced that it will host an in-person R&D Day for analysts and investors on April 24, 2025, beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET in New York City. This event will feature presentations from company leadership and key opinion leaders to provide a deep dive into Esperion’s research and development strategy.

Discussions will highlight Esperion’s advancements and novel insights into ATP citrate lyase (ACLY) biology and the therapeutic role these next-generation inhibitors can play in multiple life-threatening diseases such as rare and chronic liver and kidney diseases. Additionally, Esperion will unveil a new indication and introduce the lead candidate selected for further development and its planned pathway to approval.

“We are excited to host this R&D Day to share our growing body of scientific evidence that support the therapeutic importance of and promise for targeting the cellular enzyme ACLY, which when dysregulated drives many diseases, including liver and kidney diseases,” said Sheldon Koenig, President and CEO of Esperion. “Allosteric ACLY inhibition is a novel approach to targeting this key enzyme, as abnormalities of ACLY are associated with several diseases effecting multiple cell types. We look forward to advancing our first product candidate from our next-generation ACLY inhibitor discovery program toward an Investigational New Drug Application in order to establish in humans what we have shown in robust pre-clinical work.”

Featured key opinion leaders will be:

Christos S. Mantzoros, M.D., DSc, Ph.D. h.c. mult. , Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School; and

, Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School; and David E. Cohen, M.D., Ph.D., Chief, Division of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Endoscopy, Brigham and Women’s Hospital

A live webcast of the R&D event will be available and those who intend to join virtually can pre-register for the webcast on the Investor section of the Esperion website. The archived replay will be available approximately two hours after completion of the event and will be archived on the Company's website for approximately 90 days. Please note advanced registration is required for in-person attendance.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company focused on bringing new medicines to market that address unmet needs of patients and healthcare professionals. The Company developed and is commercializing the only U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for patients who are at risk for cardiovascular disease and are struggling with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). These medications are supported by the nearly 14,000 patient CLEAR Cardiovascular Outcomes Trial. Esperion continues to build on its success with its next generation program which is focused on developing ATP citrate lyase inhibitors (ACLYi). New insights into the structure and function of ACLYi fully enables rational drug design and the opportunity to develop highly potent and specific inhibitors with allosteric mechanisms.

Esperion continues to evolve into a leading global biopharmaceutical company through commercial execution, international partnerships and collaborations and advancement of its pre-clinical pipeline. For more information, visit esperion.com and follow Esperion on LinkedIn and X .

