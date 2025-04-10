Global Clean Technology Innovators Honored in 2025 CleanTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanTech Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout climate and clean technology companies, products and services around the globe, today announced the winners of the second annual CleanTech Breakthrough Awards program.

The size of the global clean technology sector is worth $2.5T USD and growing. As the industry continues to advance at an unprecedented pace, the CleanTech Breakthrough Awards program researches and recognizes the breakthrough clean technology innovations addressing the world’s most pressing environmental challenges. CleanTech Breakthrough evaluates solutions across a diverse set of categories, including Renewable Energy, Smart Grids and Energy Storage, Climate Technology and Carbon Capture, Eco-friendly manufacturing and more.

“By analyzing emerging trends, evaluating industry dynamics, and benchmarking innovation, we’re providing a clear view of the industry leaders revolutionizing clean technology to meet modern challenges. No other time in history has demanded a generation of doers to push boundaries, solve critical problems and lead us to answers that embrace sustainability and spur our collective drive to mitigate climate change,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, CleanTech Breakthrough. “This year's list of winners, whether through technological advancements, creative applications or pioneering strategies that are reshaping the future of clean technology, embody the best and brightest cleantech innovators around the world, all contributing to the industry’s overall vitality. Congratulations to our 2025 CleanTech Breakthrough Award winners.”

The mission of the annual CleanTech Breakthrough Awards program is to spotlight and celebrate the global innovators who are transforming the climate and clean technology landscape. The program aims to perform the industry’s most comprehensive analysis of standout leaders and technologies shaping a more sustainable future. This year’s program received thousands of nominations from more than 14 countries worldwide, reflecting the global momentum and impact of clean technology advancements.

The 2025 CleanTech Breakthrough Award winners include:

Climate Technology

Overall Climate Technology Innovation of the Year: Persefoni

Sustainable Systems

Sustainable Systems Company of the Year: Orbillion

Energy Production

Energy Production Innovation Award: JTEC Energy

Energy Technology Leadership

Overall Energy Technology Solution of the Year: Bridger Photonics

Overall Energy Technology Innovation of the Year: Okra Solar

Overall Energy Technology Company of the Year: BLIXT

Waste and Recycling

Recycling Technology Solution of the Year: American Battery Technology Company

Recycling Technology Innovation Award: Princeton NuEnergy

Solar Technology

Solar Technology Solution of the Year: Active Surfaces

Solar Technology Innovation Award: Savion

Battery Technology

Advanced Battery Innovation Award: CMBlu Energy

Battery Technology Company of the Year: Dragonfly Energy Corporation

Hydrogens & Fuel Cell Technology

Hydrogen Production Solution of the Year: BayoTech

Overall Hydrogens Solution of the Year: Mainspring Energy

Transportation

Clean Technology Transportation Company of the Year: Highland Electric Fleet

Materials & Manufacturing

Green Manufacturing Innovation Award: DTE

Green Materials Solution of the Year: Genomines

Green Materials Innovation of the Year: Niron Magnetics

Data and Analytics

CleanTech Analytics Innovation Award: Yes Energy

CleanTech Analytics Company of the Year: Jupiter Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence

CleanTech AI Innovation of the Year: BrightNight Power

Industry Leadership

Overall CleanTech Solution of the Year: Orennia

Overall CleanTech Innovation of the Year: Tallarna

Overall CleanTech Company of the Year: Omnidian

About CleanTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CleanTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in energy, climate and clean technologies, services, companies and products around the world. The CleanTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of clean technology companies and products in categories including solar technology, smart grid, energy management, wind energy, waste & recycling, transportation and more. For more information visit CleanTechBreakthrough.com

