TransUnion’s OneTru™ Accelerates Product Innovation, Delivering Exceptional Results

CHICAGO, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One year ago, TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) introduced its transformative OneTru™ solution enablement platform for managing, governing, analyzing and delivering data, identity and insights. Today, OneTru delivers on its promises, accelerating and expanding the pace and breadth of the company’s innovation.

Over the course of 2024 and early 2025, OneTru capabilities have powered several of TransUnion’s B2B product lines:

TransUnion’s alternative lending bureau is now enabled by OneTru, leading to new and enhanced solutions, including TruVision credit risk products that enrich lenders’ existing underwriting scores.

Identity capabilities for the TruAudience line of products have been unified on OneTru, enabling more persistent views of identity whether planning, executing or measuring marketing efforts.

TruValidate fraud solutions powered by the platform have improved fraud capture rates and decreased manual reviews and false positives.



OneTru is currently operational in the U.S. and India, and TransUnion plans to expand the platform soon to Canada, the Philippines and the U.K.

“We continue to build on OneTru’s success by expanding its underlying capabilities, including identity attributes, enhanced matching, decisioning and AI tools to improve efficiency,” said Chris Cartwright, President and CEO, TransUnion. “Our progress enhances the performance of our seven global product lines, delivering better overall quality and accelerating time-to-insights for our customers.”

Products Powered by OneTru Deliver Better Customer Results

In just one year, products powered by the OneTru platform have delivered better results for customers:

A major financial institution increased their fraud capture rates by 162% using TruValidate fraud solutions.

A FinTech leveraged the TruIQ Analytics Studio to build lending models in near real-time, reducing development time from 10 hours to less than one hour.

A U.S. credit card issuer cut its offer timeline from 45 to 21 days using TruIQ Data Enrichment.

A leading retailer enhanced its marketing data using TruAudience Identity Enrichment to capture insights from over 100 million daily interactions and maintain a fresh view of over 90 million active customers.



“Many customer benefits from OneTru stem from our Customer Zero approach, where we internally test new and exciting capabilities before releasing them through our product lines,” said Venkat Achanta, Chief Technology, Data & Analytics Officer at TransUnion. “For instance, our AI capabilities are expanding to enable autonomous decision-making, adaptive learning and proactive execution. We expect that these advancements will support use cases such as audience segmentation, predictive scoring and identity resolution, leading to greater innovation for both the company and our customers.”

To secure access to an upcoming TransUnion roundtable discussion with Forrester about the future uses of AI and other technology trends, please click here . More information about TransUnion’s solution lines can be found here .

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company with over 13,000 associates operating in more than 30 countries. We make trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably represented in the marketplace. We do this with a Tru™ picture of each person: an actionable view of consumers, stewarded with care. Through our acquisitions and technology investments we have developed innovative solutions that extend beyond our strong foundation in core credit into areas such as marketing, fraud, risk and advanced analytics. As a result, consumers and businesses can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good® — and it leads to economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for millions of people around the world.

