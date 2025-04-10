Avalon GloboCare Announces Issuance of Patent for Novel CAR-T and CAR-NK Cell Technology in China

FREEHOLD, N.J., April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalon GloboCare Corp. (“Avalon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ALBT), a commercial-stage company dedicated to developing and delivering precision diagnostic consumer products, announced today that it has been granted the patent right and Certificate of Invention for its CAR-T and CAR-NK cell technology by the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA). The patent, entitled “Artificial Immunosurveillance Chimeric Antigen Receptor and Cells Expressing the Same” and filed under application number CN2020800152050 and issued as No. CN 114502188 B, marks a milestone in the Company’s global intellectual property strategy. The patent term extends 20 years from the issuance date, effective April 4, 2025, and reflects Avalon’s continued commitment to pioneering immunotherapy technologies for global markets.

This patent, co-developed with Hong Kong-based Arbele Limited, represents an advancement in chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-based therapies and broadens Avalon’s intellectual property portfolio. Already protected in the U.S. and other territories under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT), this newly issued Chinese patent further reinforces Avalon’s intellectual property position in the global market.

The patent covers innovative technology designed to enhance the expansion, manufacturing, survival, and efficacy of CAR-T and CAR-Natural Killer (NK) cells. Key features of the patent include:

Bispecific Anti-CD19xCD22 CAR: A novel design that targets both CD19 and CD22 antigens for purposes of reducing the risk of tumor escape due to antigen loss.

A novel design that targets both CD19 and CD22 antigens for purposes of reducing the risk of tumor escape due to antigen loss. Localized Cytokine Induction: A mechanism that triggers cytokine responses only at the site of tumor engagement, for purposes of improving CAR cell cytotoxicity, survival, and proliferation, while also activating the patient’s own anti-tumor immune response.

“The official issuance of this patent in China not only expands our global intellectual property footprint but also strengthens our position in cell-based immunotherapy,” said David Jin, M.D., Ph.D., Avalon’s CEO. “"With 20 years of protection secured through this recent patent grant, we continue to demonstrate our commitment to advancing intellectual property that supports innovative cancer treatments.”

