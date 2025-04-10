Advanced PMIC for High-Performance AI, Industrial Computing and Data Center Applications

CHANDLER, Ariz., April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The rapid integration of AI into industrial, computing and data center applications is fueling a growing demand for more efficient and advanced power management solutions. Microchip Technology (Nasdaq: MCHP) today announces the MCP16701, a Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) designed to meet the needs of high-performance MPU and FPGA designers. The MCP16701 integrates eight 1.5A buck converters that can be paralleled, four 300 mA internal Low Dropout Voltage Regulators (LDOs) and a controller to drive external MOSFETs.

This highly integrated device can result in a 48% area reduction with less than 60% of the component count of a discrete solution. The MCP16701 is in a small-form-factor 8 mm × 8 mm VQFN package to offer a compact and flexible power management solution for space-constrained applications. The MCP16701 meets diverse power needs and supports Microchip’s PIC64-GX MPU and PolarFire® FPGAs with a configurable feature set.

"With the introduction of the MCP16701, Microchip is setting a new standard in PMIC technology by offering an unprecedented level of integration and flexibility,” said Rudy Jaramillo, vice president of Microchip’s analog power and interface division. “This advanced PMIC is designed specifically for high-performance applications, enabling our customers to streamline their design process.”

The MCP16701 features an I2C communication interface to simplify and enhance communication efficiency between the PMIC and other system components. The device operates within a temperature range of TJ −40°C to +105°C for reliable performance in diverse environmental conditions.

A key feature of the MCP16701 is its ability to dynamically change Vout levels for all converters in 12.5 mV/25 mV increments. This maximum flexibility allows designers to fine-tune power delivery to meet specific application requirements, helping enhance overall system efficiency and performance.

The MCP16701 joins a family of Microchip PMIC products—including the MCP16502, MCP16501 and others—that are used to power high-performance MPU applications targeting industrial computing, data centers, IoT and edge AI. To learn more, visit Microchip’s power management products web page.

Development Tools

The MCP16701 PMIC is supported by the EV23P28A Evaluation Board and GUI to help developers evaluate their design.

Pricing and Availability

The MCP16701 device is available for $3.00 each in 10,000-unit quantities. For additional information and to purchase, contact a Microchip sales representative, authorized worldwide distributor or visit Microchip’s Purchasing and Client Services website, www.microchipdirect.com .

Resources

