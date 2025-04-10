RedCloud Launches Red101 Agentic AI and new actionable market insights, advancing supply chain accessibility for global and local trade

LONDON, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trading platform company RedCloud Holdings plc ("RedCloud" or the "Company") has announced the launch of its innovative Red101 agentic AI technology providing intuitive trading intelligence to its platform in fast growth commerce markets. This and two new insight-based tools described below are designed to empower brands, distributors, and retailers in emerging markets - leveraging AI-driven insights and recommendations - to enable business decision making for growth and profitability.

Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) supply chains face systemic inefficiencies, resulting in a $2 trillion inventory gap1 where consumer demand outpaces product availability. Using first-party data from the RedAI trading platform, RedCloud offers clear insights to improve transparency of supply chains, speed up inventory, keep retail shelves stocked, and enable profitable growth for its customers.

The latest innovations include the following tools designed to reshape how businesses operate in supply chains and marketplaces worldwide:

Red101 Smart Assistant: RedCloud’s first live chat AI agent addresses the critical challenge retailers have keeping store shelves stocked with the best available products that local consumers want to buy. Set to transform how retailers and field agents discover new and trending products to carry, the Red101 Smart Assistant is powered by substantial datasets from the RedAI platform, making recommendations based on availability, supplier options, regional popularity, and pricing.

RedInsights Retail Opportunity Maps: Available today, these interactive maps allow brands, distributors, and wholesalers to visually identify untapped growth opportunities. By displaying product penetration and customer coverage across urban areas, businesses can take immediate action to maximize their retail coverage and market share.

RedInsights Category Price Benchmarking: This enhanced dashboard provides live product pricing analysis based on live sales data from multiple sources, enabling distributors to quickly optimize pricing in near real time. Businesses can either focus on margins in less competitive categories, or lower prices strategically to gain market share. Category Price Benchmarking launches today for distributors and wholesalers using RedCloud’s platform globally.

Justin Floyd, Founder and CEO of RedCloud, commented, “There’s no question that we’re in a period of global economic uncertainty, particularly when it comes to international trade. At RedCloud, we’re consistently pushing the innovation envelope to help our clients stay one step ahead of challenging times with instant, actionable insights that can help them successfully push their business forward.”

The launch of these tools underscores RedCloud’s commitment to challenging inefficient legacy systems that dominate global commerce. By introducing disruptive solutions, the company continues to lead the charge in creating an open, intelligent trading ecosystem.

More information on these new innovations is available here: https://shorturl.at/GPowL

About RedCloud Holdings plc

RedCloud has developed and operates the RedCloud platform (the “Platform”), that facilities the trading of everyday consumer supplies of fast-moving consumer goods (“FMCG”) products across business supply chains. RedCloud believes its Platform solves a decades old problem of how to unlock and enable access to key purchase and sales data between brands, distributors and retailers in high growth consumer markets. Through RedCloud’s Platform, retailers are enabled to use data driven insights backed by artificial intelligence (“AI”) to help make faster and easier business-to-business (“B2B”) purchases and inventory decisions from brands and distributors by breaking down complex purchasing behaviors of large product inventory catalogues. For more information about RedCloud and its Platform, please visit www.redcloudtechnology.com and connect on LinkedIn and Facebook .

