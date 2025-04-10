Kaltura and Synthesia Announce Partnership to Deliver the Next Frontier in AI-Powered Video Creation and Distribution

New York, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Kaltura (Nasdaq: KLTR), the AI Video Experience Cloud, today announced a new partnership with Synthesia, a developer of hyper-realistic AI avatars for enterprises. This partnership will enable organizations using Kaltura’s video platform to distribute avatar-based, AI-generated video content at scale, measurably enhancing viewer engagement. With early testing already underway, Kaltura users are employing avatars in a wide variety of use cases across industries including healthcare, pharmaceuticals, technology, telecoms, higher education, and more.







As digital paradigms shift, traditional text-based learning struggles to captivate modern audiences, falling short in learning outcome and knowledge retention. By merging Synthesia’s pioneering AI avatars with Kaltura’s immersive AI video capabilities, organizations can now revolutionize learning with hyper-personalized, interactive content that captivates, inspires, and drives deeper knowledge retention.



Organizations already leveraging Kaltura’s video platform will be able to integrate AI-generated content and avatars into their workflows, unlocking new possibilities for:

Enterprise Training & Onboarding: AI-generated training modules for employee training, compliance videos, and internal communications.

Higher Education & E-Learning: Automated lecture content, multilingual courses, and AI-driven educational videos for universities and edtech companies.

Marketing & Customer Engagement: AI-powered product demos, hyper-personalized marketing campaigns, and customer onboarding content.

Healthcare & Financial Services: Automated regulatory training and client education videos tailored for compliance-driven industries.







Beyond enhancing engagement, the collaboration also reimagines video production, making it more accessible and cost-effective. AI-powered video creation eliminates the need for expensive studio shoots and extensive editing, allowing organizations to generate professional-quality content quickly and efficiently.





"At Kaltura, we are redefining the future of video by seamlessly merging personalization with immersive technology. Avatars represent the next evolution in hyper-personalization, transforming static content into dynamic, interactive experiences. Our collaboration with Synthesia is a bold step forward, setting new industry benchmarks for AI video innovation," said Navi Azaria, Chief Product and Engineering Officer at Kaltura.





"Through our partnership with Kaltura, we will be able to bring our avatars to a broader audience and unlock new market opportunities," said Brian Jambor, Head of Partnerships at Synthesia. "We’re looking forward to exploring new use cases, from enhancing enterprise training programs to tailoring education and employee onboarding."





Learn more about Kaltura AI-infused video solutions, here.

About Kaltura

Kaltura’s mission is to create and power AI-infused hyper-personalized video experiences that boost customer and employee engagement and success. Kaltura’s AI Video Experience Cloud includes a platform for enterprise and TV content management and a wide array of Gen AI-infused video-first products, including Video Portals, LMS and CMS Video Extensions, Virtual Events and Webinars, Virtual Classrooms, and TV Streaming Applications. Kaltura engages millions of end-users at home, at work, and at school, boosting both customer and employee experiences, including marketing, sales, and customer success; teaching, learning, training and certification; communication and collaboration; and entertainment and monetization. For more information, visit www.corp.kaltura.com







About Synthesia

Synthesia is the world’s leading enterprise AI video platform. Over 1 million users across 65,000 businesses, including more than 60% of the Fortune 100, use it to communicate efficiently and share knowledge at scale using AI avatars. Founded in 2017, Synthesia is headquartered in London and makes video creation, collaboration and sharing easy for everyone. To learn more, visit www.synthesia.io



