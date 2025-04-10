c/side Launches Channel Partner Program as Zero-Day Web Dependency Attacks—and Compliance Pressure—Accelerate

Third-party web scripts are now the #1 source of web-based data breaches

Most companies do not even know which scripts are running on their site

PCI DSS 4.0.1 mandates new protections starting March 2025—non-compliance means fines, or worse



SAN FRANCISCO, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- c/side , which specializes in securing vulnerable web dependencies, today launched its first-ever channel partner program . The new program enables managed service providers (MSPs), web development agencies, and security consultants with new revenue opportunities while protecting their clients from rising web dependency attacks and ensuring PCI DSS 4.0.1 compliance.

Through a unified management dashboard, partners can offer c/side’s differentiated web security solutions to their clients with simplified onboarding and security monitoring. Early partners will receive priority access to technical support, co-marketing resources, and exclusive onboarding benefits through June 2025.

Web dependencies loading in website visitors’ browsers (such as first- and third-party web scripts used for payment processing, analytics, and chatbots) are a major security risk to organizations large and small—as headlines continue to show . The most commonly deployed dependencies change weekly, often without a business knowing. When compromised, they can rewrite webpages, change crypto wallet IDs, redirect users to malicious sites, capture keystrokes, and more. Attack consequences range from significant financial damage to compliance issues to potential lawsuits.

“Our channel partners are on the front lines helping clients across industries secure their websites and their customer data against increasingly sophisticated threats,” said Mike Kutlu, GTM Operations at c/side. “Our new program provides our partners with the tools, resources, and flexible business models they need to protect their clients from the quickly-evolving risks posed by compromised web scripts and other dependencies. With our unified dashboard approach, partners can manage all their client projects efficiently while offering a revenue-generating solution that makes their clients’ websites not just a lot more secure, but also run up to 30% faster.”

With the PCI DSS 4.0.1 compliance deadline of March 31, 2025, organizations with websites that handle credit card data must implement tamper-detection mechanisms to mitigate increasingly sophisticated browser-side attacks. c/side’s partner program launches at an especially critical time, as businesses seek solutions that can detect unauthorized changes to HTTP headers, scripts, and other dependencies.

Recent attacks continue to underscore the urgency: a staggering $1.5 billion was stolen in a malicious JavaScript attack on Bybit , while more than 150,000 websites were compromised by a malicious full-page hijack injection.

c/side’s partners benefit from:

Uniquely thorough web security monitoring: Real-time, flow-through monitoring of third-party scripts across entire websites (not just payment portals) with no sampling and 100% coverage.

Seamless client management: A single dashboard to manage all client projects without the need for separate accounts or complex onboarding processes.

A single dashboard to manage all client projects without the need for separate accounts or complex onboarding processes. Flexible billing options: Partners can choose consolidated or split billing per customer, tailored to their preferred client relationship model.

Partners can choose consolidated or split billing per customer, tailored to their preferred client relationship model. PCI DSS 4.0. 1 compliance support: Tools that help clients meet the strict requirements in sections 6.4.3 and 11.6.1 of the March 2025 enforcement mandate.

Tools that help clients meet the strict requirements in sections 6.4.3 and 11.6.1 of the March 2025 enforcement mandate. Advanced detection capabilities: Autonomous detection powered by AI that processes more than 1 million scripts daily and monitors more than 70 attributes to identify potential threats.



Unlike other solutions that rely on sampling or basic threat feeds, c/side employs historical context and artificial intelligence to review both the payload and behavior of scripts, making it the most advanced detection system in the industry. The platform is compatible with popular e-commerce platforms and front-end technologies including Shopify, Magento, WooCommerce, and Next.js, as well as custom-built and traditional website architectures.

“With c/side's partner program, we’re empowering the channel to address a critical security gap that traditional security tools simply cannot handle,” said Simon Wijckmans, CEO and founder, c/side. “Our partners can now provide clients with protection against zero-day attacks while differentiating their services in an increasingly competitive market.”

“c/side gave us the ability to monitor all of our clients’ websites with zero friction,” said Ben Alexander, Director of HomeMade Digital , a technology partner that helps modernize and secure websites. “The platform has been a game-changer for managing compliance and real-time risk.”

MSPs, web development agencies, and security consultants, interested in joining c/side’s partner program can visit cside.dev/partners or contact the company at mike@cside.dev

About c/side

c/side is a venture-backed cybersecurity company specializing in browser-side threat detection and protection. The company’s platform provides complete visibility and control over vulnerable first- and third-party scripts running on websites, protecting sensitive visitor data while ensuring optimal website performance. c/side’s innovative technology enables customers to secure their web supply chain against sophisticated attacks and streamlines compliance with regulations such as PCI DSS 4.0.1.

