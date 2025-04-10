Telos Corporation Awarded $5.8M Contract to Support Defense Department’s Microwave Line of Sight Program

ASHBURN, Va., April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS), a leading provider of cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions for the world's most security-conscious organizations, today announced it has been awarded a $5.8 million contract to provide Field Service Representative (FSR) support and technical expertise for the U.S. Department of Defense’s Microwave Line of Sight (MLoS) program. The award includes a six-month base period of performance from April 2, 2025, through September 30, 2025, with a three-month option period extending through December 31, 2025.

The MLoS program delivers and sustains rapidly deployable, high-bandwidth, low-latency communication infrastructure for warfighters operating in joint, interagency, and coalition environments. As a scalable, mobile, and cost-effective alternative to fiber, MLoS ensures critical voice, video, and data connectivity across the battlefield – providing resilient, redundant communications in even the most austere settings.

“Continuing our support for the Department of Defense in operational environments by delivering technical, operational, and lifecycle expertise to the MLoS program is a testament to our exceptional secure networks portfolio," said John B. Wood, CEO and chairman, Telos. "Our proven deployment systems, technical acumen, and mission-aligned personnel deliver real-time advantage and value to warfighters in the field."

Under this contract, Telos will provide a high-impact, cost-effective strategy for delivering expeditionary, operational, and permanent communications infrastructure – achieving significant savings over fiber solutions while enabling up to 95% repurposing of MLoS equipment costs. The contract underscores Telos' commitment to rapid deployment, scalability, and sustainability in mission-critical environments.

With over 500 systems successfully deployed throughout the Middle East, Telos delivers 24x7x365 global field support, working shoulder-to-shoulder with customers and warfighters in extreme, high-threat operational environments. With experience across four continents, Telos ensures deployment speed, efficiency, and readiness. This includes:

Rapid deployment management systems

Expert compliance with ITAR and EAR regulations

Full lifecycle support for Telos and third-party technologies

Extensive network of prime and subcontractor partners

Deep bench of technical and subject matter experts



Telos' MLoS communications solutions offer high bandwidth (up to 300 Mbps full duplex) with bidirectional IP connectivity. The systems provide point-to-point and point-to-multi-point functionality with LTE and Mesh. As part of the contract, Telos' field personnel bring unparalleled operational knowledge and technical fluency. Telos' diverse SME bench's wealth of experience includes:

75% prior military service (Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Special Operations)

95% contingency operations experience (Iraq, Afghanistan)

Extensive government and military systems training

Diverse roles: FSRs, engineers, logisticians, generator technicians, trainers, tower climbers, and more

This contract reinforces Telos Corporation's position as a trusted leader in delivering secure, agile, and mission-ready communication solutions in support of U.S. national security objectives. For more information about Telos’ secure networks capabilities, please visit https://www.telos.com/secure-networks.

About Telos Corporation

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions for identity and access management, secure mobility, organizational messaging, and network management and defense. The company serves commercial enterprises, regulated industries and government customers around the world.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are made under the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on the Company’s management’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions about future events, conditions and results and on information currently available to them. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. The Company believes that these risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” set forth from time to time in the Company’s filings and reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as well as future filings and reports by the Company, copies of which are available at https://investors.telos.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Although the Company bases these forward-looking statements on assumptions that its management believes are reasonable when made, the Company cautions the reader that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that the Company’s actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and industry developments, may differ materially from statements made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this release. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond its control, the Company cautions the reader not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of such statement and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement publicly, or to revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or developments occurring after the date of the statement, even if new information becomes available in the future. Comparisons of results for current and any prior periods are not intended to express any future trends or indications of future performance, unless specifically expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data.

