UMeWorld Establishes Product Innovation & Development Center, Appoints Chief Scientist, and Expands Global Market Reach

MIAMI, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMeWorld Limited (OTC:UMEWF) is accelerating its long-term strategy to deliver science-backed, nutrition-forward consumer products with the establishment of a new Product Innovation & Development Center and the appointment of Dr. Zhang Guangxian as Chief Scientist. Dr. Zhang brings over two decades of industry experience in enzymatic science and commercial food innovation, with a strong track record of developing functional ingredients and nutrition-based solutions for large-scale production. His leadership will be instrumental in driving product development efforts that address key public health challenges through everyday foods.

The new center will focus on transforming advanced science into market-ready products, targeting major health issues such as metabolic disorders, cardiovascular disease, and obesity. By leveraging enzymatic technology, UMeWorld aims to create functional food innovations that are both highly effective and accessible to mainstream consumers.

“Our mission is simple - solve real-world health problems through better products,” said Michael Lee, CEO of UMeWorld. “With Dr. Zhang at the helm of our Product Innovation & Development Center, we’re poised to accelerate the development of next-generation nutrition solutions backed by science, not fads.”

UMeWorld is also preparing for the U.S. launch of its highly anticipated DAGola Gourmet Blend, Master Chef Blend, and Vitality Blend. Production is already underway at its contract manufacturing facility in California, and the company anticipates these premium cooking oils will be available to U.S. consumers by early May. Formulated with non-seed oils, these blends respond to growing demand for clean-label, health-focused fats.

The launch comes amid heightened consumer interest in dietary fats and their role in chronic disease. Public awareness is shifting toward the importance of fat quality in preventing metabolic disorders and improving overall health. UMeWorld’s DAGola blends are designed in line with these evolving consumer priorities, providing a healthier alternative to traditional seed-based oils.

At the core of these new products is DAGola oil, which is produced using a proprietary enzymatic process that results in up to 80% less triglycerides compared to conventional oils. High triglyceride levels are a known risk factor for conditions like heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and obesity. Notably, studies show that an estimated 25% of adults in the United States have elevated triglyceride levels, and the issue is becoming increasingly prevalent in children due to poor diet and sedentary lifestyles. UMeWorld believes that targeted dietary interventions—particularly through improved fat quality - can play a meaningful role in reversing or mitigating these chronic conditions.

In addition to marketing DAGola oil under its own brand, UMeWorld is executing a multi-channel go-to-market strategy that includes supplying DAG oil to food manufacturers, especially those producing fried and processed foods such as chips, chicken, and seafood. The company is also entering the private label market, offering DAG-based oils to supermarket chains seeking functional, better-for-you pantry items for their consumers.

According to market research, the global healthy cooking oil market is projected to surpass USD 30 billion by 2030, fueled by growing awareness of the relationship between diet and chronic illness. With its proprietary enzymatic technology and unique triglyceride-reducing formulation, UMeWorld is well-positioned to lead in this rapidly expanding category.

“DAGola isn’t just another better-for-you oil - it’s structurally different,” added Lee. “Our proprietary enzymatic technology gives us a distinct competitive advantage in health impact, taste, and scientific credibility. We’re not just making claims - we’re building real solutions.”

UMeWorld has also identified Japan as its next strategic growth market. With an aging population and high demand for functional, health-enhancing foods, Japan represents an ideal opportunity for DAGola’s science-driven offerings. The company is currently engaging with potential distribution and retail partners in the region.

Looking ahead, UMeWorld will continue to expand its product pipeline, deepen its strategic partnerships, and grow its international presence. Amid global economic uncertainty and rising healthcare costs, the company sees strong momentum for affordable, accessible innovations that empower consumers to take control of their health through smarter food choices.

About UMeWorld

At UMeWorld, we merge innovation with science to revolutionize the cooking oil industry. DAGola™ oil is a science-backed alternative with up to 80% less triglycerides, helping combat metabolic syndrome, which affects 47 million Americans. Our advanced processes also convert various vegetable oils, including palm and used cooking oil, into high-value products like biodiesel. Our goal is to become a leader in next-generation functional cooking oils and eco-friendly biofuels, driving innovation and sustainability in both industries.

About DAGola Inc.

DAGola Inc. is the U.S. branch of UMeWorld Limited. It focuses on selling innovative food products in North America. To learn more about DAGola Inc., visit www.dagolaoil.com and amazon.com/dagola.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, about UMeWorld's expectations, beliefs or intentions regarding, among other things, its product development efforts, business, financial condition, results of operations, strategies or prospects. In addition, from time to time, UMeWorld or its representatives have made or may make forward-looking statements, orally or in writing. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan," "may," "should" or "anticipate" or their negatives or other variations of these words or other comparable words or by the fact that these statements do not relate strictly to historical or current matters. These forward-looking statements may be included in, but are not limited to, various filings made by UMeWorld with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, press releases or oral statements made by or with the approval of one of UMeWorld's authorized executive officers. Forward-looking statements relate to anticipated or expected events, activities, trends or results as of the date they are made. Because forward looking statements relate to matters that have not yet occurred, these statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause UMeWorld's actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Many factors could cause UMeWorld's actual activities or results to differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors summarized in UMeWorld's filings with the SEC. In addition, UMeWorld operates in an industry sector where securities values are highly volatile and may be influenced by economic and other factors beyond its control. UMeWorld does not undertake any obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Please see the risk factors associated with an investment in our securities which are included in our Annual Report on Form 20-F and other periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.