Warner Music Group Corp. to Conduct Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, May 8, 2025

NEW YORK, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Warner Music Group Corp. will release its financial results on Thursday, May 8, 2025, for the second quarter ended March 31, 2025, and will hold an earnings conference call that morning at 8:30 a.m. ET.

To access the conference call, please register here . Once registered, you will receive an email with unique dial in details with a PIN to join the call. We suggest you call in 10 minutes prior to the start time. If you do not anticipate asking a question, we recommend joining via the webcast at www.wmg.com . The replay of the conference call will also be available via the webcast at www.wmg.com .

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group (WMG) brings together artists, songwriters, entrepreneurs, and technology that are moving entertainment culture across the globe. Operating in more than 70 countries through a network of affiliates and licensees, WMG’s Recorded Music division includes renowned labels such as 10K Projects, 300 Entertainment, Asylum, Atlantic, Big Beat, EastWest, Elektra, Erato, First Night, Fueled By Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Rhino, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’, Warner Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville. WMG’s music publishing arm, Warner Chappell Music, has a catalog of over one million copyrights spanning every musical genre, from the standards of the Great American Songbook to the biggest hits of the 21st century. Warner Music Group is also home to ADA, which supports the independent community, as well as artist services division WMX. Follow WMG on Instagram , X , TikTok , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

