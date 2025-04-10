Eleos Expands Executive Leadership Bench Following Series C Fundraise

BOSTON and TEL AVIV, Israel, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eleos, the leader in AI for behavioral health, today announced the appointment of a deep bench of industry-leading executive talent to support the company through its next phase of growth. They include:

Dennis Morrison, PhD, as Chief Clinical Officer,

Travis Moore as Vice President of Growth,

Noa Heymann as Vice President of Finance, and

Noam Cohen as Vice President of Research & Development

Eleos intends to further expand hiring and nearly double the company’s 2024 headcount throughout 2025, ending the year at around 250 team members.

“We remain laser-focused on recruiting industry experts to the Eleos team who bring a wealth of expertise and passion to further our mission of empowering clinicians and reducing administrative burdens for the behavioral health industry,” said Alon Joffe, Co-Founder and CEO of Eleos. “These new leaders are tremendous additions to the Eleos team as we accelerate our push into new behavioral health care markets and expand our product offerings.”

Dennis Morrison, PhD, owner of Morrison Consulting, previously served as CEO of Centerstone’s Research Institute, where he oversaw clinical education and training, research, quality, clinical risk management and patient safety programming. He also served as Chief Clinical Officer for Netsmart Technologies, the largest US provider of electronic health records and related technologies in the behavioral health, social services and post-acute care markets. At Eleos, Morrison will provide clinical leadership and insights for product development, research and clinician-technology interactions.

Travis Moore joins Eleos with over 20 years of sales and marketing experience across health systems and the wider health care industry, having recently spent eight years in sales and marketing leadership at Kyruus Health. With Eleos, he will lead the company’s new business sales, account management and solutions engineering teams — while also overseeing strategic partnerships. His focus is on building scalable go-to-market strategies that accelerate adoption and deepen customer value across the behavioral health market.

Noa Heymann comes to Eleos from Israel’s Ministry of Finance with over 15 years of experience in the financial sector. Heymann will oversee the company’s financial strategy, planning and operations — including financial planning and analysis, legal, investor relations and business intelligence — to support Eleos’ continued growth and long-term stability.

Noam Cohen has two decades of experience leading research and development in the technology industry on a global scale, growing companies to expand market share. Prior to joining Eleos, Cohen held leadership positions in R&D at prominent technology companies where he successfully drove innovation and product development. In his role at Eleos, Cohen will oversee research and development initiatives, spearheading the continued evolution of the company’s AI and data capabilities to further enhance the platform’s clinical value and efficiency. His expertise will advance Eleos’ mission to reduce administrative burdens for behavioral health providers by equipping them with cutting-edge technology solutions.

“Eleos is leading the charge to address the needs of the behavioral health industry in a way that no other AI documentation tool nor company has been able to accomplish,” Morrison said. “Our customers are at the center of some of the most underserved and overburdened segments of behavioral health in our country, and they need access to tools and technology that enable their critical work. I am proud to expand my role on the Eleos team as we advance that mission.”

In January 2025, Eleos announced a $60M Series C funding round led by Greenfield Partners, bringing Eleos’ total funding from new and returning investors to over $120M. The funding continues to accelerate expansion into more markets, behavioral health settings and category-leading product offerings.

About Eleos

At Eleos, we believe the path to better behavioral healthcare is paved with provider-focused technology. Our purpose-built AI platform streamlines documentation, simplifies compliance and surfaces deep care insights to drive better client outcomes. Created using the industry’s largest database of real-world behavioral health sessions and fine-tuned by our in-house clinical experts, our AI tools are scientifically proven to reduce documentation time by more than 70%, boost client engagement by 2x and improve symptom reduction by 3–4x. With Eleos, behavioral health providers are free to focus less on administrative tasks and more on what got them into this field in the first place: caring for their clients.

