G-III Apparel Group and the ALDO Group Announce Licensing Agreement for G.H.BASS Footwear, Bags and Small Leather Goods

NEW YORK and MONTREAL, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (Nasdaq: GIII) and ALDO Product Services (APS), a division of the ALDO Group, today announced a new strategic licensing agreement for the iconic G.H.BASS brand. Under this agreement, APS will design, manufacture, distribute, market and sell G.H.BASS footwear, bags, and small leather goods, reinforcing the brand’s legacy in craftsmanship and timeless style.

The seven-year exclusive licensing agreement gives the ALDO Group the rights to distribute G.H.BASS products across authorized retail channels in North America. This partnership includes the management of the e-commerce platform, ghbass.com and will debut for the Spring/Summer 2026 season. The collection will showcase meticulously curated iconic pieces that draw inspiration from the rich heritage of G.H.BASS, while featuring innovative, brand-coded designs aimed at captivating a new generation of consumers.

Jeffrey Goldfarb, EVP at G-III Apparel Group, stated, "We are thrilled to embark on this strategic partnership with ALDO Product Services, which will extend the reach of our globally recognized and iconic brand, G.H.BASS, to a broader consumer base. ALDO's expertise in footwear, along with their extensive supplier network and proven omnichannel capabilities, will strengthen the presence of G.H.BASS by offering an expanded range of products both online and in-store.”

“This partnership is about more than strategy — it’s about vision,” says Jonathan Frankel, President, ALDO Product Services. “In the face of evolving market conditions, this is not the time to slow down. There has never been a more compelling moment to unlock the full potential of an iconic American heritage brand. For nearly 150 years, G.H.BASS has built a remarkable reputation for impeccably crafted footwear. With this bold step forward, we are harnessing ALDO Product Services’ diversified global sourcing network and manufacturing agility — competitive advantages that are more critical now than ever. Combined with our deep design expertise, we’re fueling the next chapter of growth with a focus on effortless style and everyday luxury — delivering elevated essentials that blend heritage, quality, and modern design.”

ALDO Product Services will leverage its extensive global supply chain, manufacturing expertise, wholesale partnerships, and direct-to consumer digital networks to further elevate G.H.BASS’s presence in the market. This agreement serves to further solidify the ALDO Group's long-standing position as a leader in the footwear and accessories industry, curator of world class brands, and building on its continued success and commitment to innovation and excellence.

About G-III Apparel Group, Ltd.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd., a global leader in fashion with expertise in design, sourcing and marketing, owns and licenses a portfolio of over 30 preeminent brands. The Company is differentiated across unique brand propositions, product categories and consumer touch points. G-III owns ten iconic brands including DKNY, Karl Lagerfeld, Donna Karan and Vilebrequin, and licenses over 20 brands including Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Nautica, Halston, Converse, BCBG and National Sports leagues, among others. To learn more, visit www.giii.com.

ABOUT G.H.BASS

Established in 1876 by George Henry Bass of Wilton, Maine, G.H. BASS began with a man on a simple mission - "to make the best possible shoe for the purpose for which it will be used." Mixing the best materials with the best people, he paved a path of progress with patience, and G.H.BASS soon made tracks all over the map. Since being acquired by G-Ill in 2013, the brand is more in demand than ever as it continues to find new ways to marry the timeless with today.

About ALDO Product Services

ALDO Product Services (APS) is a division of the ALDO Group dedicated to providing strategic product and brand development, wholesale and licensing services in the fashion footwear and accessories space. Through its work with a select group of global retailers, APS creates and develops brands including Sperry, Roxy, Brooks Brothers, Ted Baker, and Hunter bags by offering all the tools and resources to help companies succeed, from direct sourcing, product design and development to branding, marketing and distribution. The ALDO Group, founded in 1972, is one of the world's leading fashion retailers, operating over 1500 retail stores in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.aldogroup.com .

