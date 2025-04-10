EX CIA Insider, Jim Rickards Launches Exclusive Report Revealing Forgotten $150 Trillion American Asset

BALTIMORE, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After months of research and analysis, Jim Rickards—a former CIA advisor and legal strategist— has released a powerful new report exposing what he calls “America’s most valuable, most ignored asset.”

“It’s been this big secret for years,” Rickards says in a newly released interview. “Over time, the estimated size of this fund has grown and grown… to the point where its raw value sits near $150 trillion and counting.”

Rickards is referring to a massive endowment of minerals, raw materials, and strategic resources buried beneath federally controlled land—untouched, unmonetized, and mostly unknown to the public.

The report, titled The American Birthright, explores how recent legal changes may finally open the door to this long-overlooked national resource —and why the implications could reshape America’s economy and future.

A New Era Triggered by a Supreme Court Ruling

Rickards points to the 2024 reversal of the Chevron Doctrine as the moment everything changed.

“Trump’s Supreme Court overturned the Chevron Doctrine,” he explains in the interview. “It essentially gave so-called government experts ‘kill shot’ power… but now, for the first time in half a century – we can go get [these resources]!”

The report reveals how this legal ruling removed key barriers that had kept this resource locked away for decades—and what that could now mean for ordinary Americans.

What’s Inside the Report

In The American Birthright , Rickards pulls back the curtain on:

A forgotten chapter of U.S. law—written during the 42nd Congress—that legally protects a massive physical endowment held on public lands



The estimated value of these hidden assets and how they quietly grew to $150 trillion



Why this has remained untouched for over 160 years



The full story behind the Supreme Court ruling that may have finally unlocked access



How the government may begin leveraging this resource in the months ahead



And what it means for everyday citizens who want to prepare for this new era



“They have deprived us of OUR Birthright,” Rickards says. “But that’s about to change.”

How to Access the Full Interview and Report

The full details are available now as part of Rickards’ latest release. Viewers can watch the full interview and learn how to gain access to the complete report through a secure online presentation .

“This is not some kind of handout. It’s not a bailout. It’s not socialism,” Rickards clarifies. “It’s a shift in the way America was always meant to work.”

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is a renowned economist, attorney, and former advisor to the CIA, Pentagon, and U.S. Treasury. Over his 40-year career, he has participated in high-level economic war games, and authored several bestselling books including Currency Wars, The Road to Ruin, and The Death of Money.