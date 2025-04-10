Cannabis Edibles Market Report 2024-2034 Featuring BellRock Brands, Canna River, Wana, Copperstate Farms, Kiva Confections, Wyld, Plant Jam, Dixie Elixirs, Naturecan, Coda Signature, Bhang, Uncrate

Dublin, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cannabis Edibles Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Cannabis Edibles Market was valued at USD 12.3 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 54 billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 15.9%, driven by shifting consumer preferences, evolving regulations, and product innovations.

The increasing demand for cannabis-infused food products, both for medicinal and recreational use, is propelling this surge. As legalization spreads, more consumers are exploring cannabis edibles as an accessible, discreet, and convenient consumption method.



Market players are heavily investing in research and development to introduce new flavors, formulations, and functional edibles tailored to evolving dietary trends. Additionally, the growing inclination towards plant-based, organic, and health-conscious options is shaping product innovation in the industry. Consumers now seek gluten-free, low-sugar, and alternative protein-infused edibles, reflecting broader trends in the food and beverage sector. As a result, manufacturers are diversifying their portfolios to cater to this demand, positioning cannabis edibles as a mainstream product category rather than a niche offering.



The cannabis edibles market is segmented based on product form into food, beverages, and others, with the food segment leading at 54.8% market share in 2024. The popularity of cannabis-infused snacks, baked goods, and chocolates continues to rise, primarily due to their ease of consumption and extended effects. These edibles provide a convenient way for users to integrate cannabis into their daily routine without the stigma associated with traditional smoking or vaping methods. Moreover, the influx of gourmet and artisanal cannabis edibles has elevated consumer interest, attracting both seasoned users and newcomers to the market.



Packaging plays a critical role in preserving product quality and enhancing consumer appeal. The plastic packaging segment accounted for 48.5% of the market in 2024, with materials such as PET, polypropylene (PP), and HDPE being widely utilized. PET remains the most preferred choice due to its affordability, durability, and accessibility. Meanwhile, glass packaging is gaining traction, particularly for premium cannabis edibles, as it helps maintain product integrity by preserving flavor and potency. High-end brands are leveraging glass containers to enhance their brand image and appeal to discerning consumers seeking superior-quality products.



The US cannabis edibles market dominated the industry, holding an 86% share and generating USD 10.6 billion in 2024. Projections indicate this segment will reach USD 47.1 billion by 2034, largely driven by policy advancements and increasing consumer acceptance. Since 2018, state-level legalizations have paved the way for an expanding market, with more regions permitting the sale and consumption of cannabis edibles. As additional states move towards legalization, the sales potential continues to grow significantly.

Recent regulatory developments in key cities such as Seattle and Denver signal an ongoing transformation that could unlock further market opportunities. The US remains at the forefront of global cannabis consumption, and as the landscape evolves, businesses are capitalizing on expanding distribution networks, innovative branding, and strategic partnerships to strengthen their market presence.



Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT Analysis

Companies Featured

BellRock Brands

Canna River

Wana Brands

Copperstate Farms

Kiva Confections

Wyld

Plant Jam (Cloud Creamery)

Dixie Elixirs

Naturecan

Coda Signature

Bhang Corporation

Uncrate

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 145 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $12.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $54 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry synopsis, 2021-2034



Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.1.1 Factor affecting the value chain

3.1.2 Profit margin analysis

3.1.3 Disruptions

3.1.4 Future outlook

3.1.5 Manufacturers

3.1.6 Distributors

3.2 Supplier landscape

3.3 Profit margin analysis

3.4 Key news & initiatives

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.6 Impact forces

3.6.1 Growth drivers

3.6.1.1 The Rise of THC Edible Consumption Among Adults

3.6.1.2 Legalization of Cannabis in Many Regions

3.6.1.3 Growing Preference for Smoke-Free Consumption

3.6.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.6.2.1 The Risk of Dependence through Addiction

3.6.2.2 Mislabelling or Inconsistent Product Potency

3.7 Growth potential analysis

3.8 Porter's analysis

3.9 PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis

4.3 Competitive positioning matrix

4.4 Strategic outlook matrix



Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Form, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Food

5.3 Beverages

5.4 Others



Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Packaging, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Plastic

6.3 Glass

6.4 Cartons

6.5 Metal Cans

6.6 Others



Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 Offline

7.2.1 Convenience Stores

7.2.2 Supermarket & Hypermarket

7.2.3 Specialty Stores

7.2.4 Others

7.3 Online



Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 North America

8.2.1 U.S.

8.2.2 Canada

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 France

8.3.4 Spain

8.3.5 Italy

8.3.6 Russia

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 India

8.4.3 Japan

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 South Korea

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Brazil

8.5.2 Mexico

8.6 Middle East and Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 South Africa

8.6.3 UAE



Chapter 9 Company Profiles



