MetaField Partners with WSB to Drive Enterprise Digital Transformation

MINNEAPOLIS, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetaField, the leading field and lab Operational Workflow Platform for multi-disciplinary engineering firms, is excited to welcome WSB to our growing community. As a recognized leader in engineering, planning, environmental, and construction services, WSB sought a technology partner to support their future growth and streamline operations. After an extensive evaluation, WSB chose MetaField to drive efficiency, standardize processes, and provide enterprise-wide visibility.

In initial discussions, MetaField discovered that WSB was re-evaluating its technology to ensure alignment with its long-term vision of modernizing operations through a comprehensive, end-to-end solution designed to streamline all engineering workflows. Their objectives included enhancing efficiency by standardizing processes across all office locations, including newly acquired firms, and gaining full visibility into their enterprise operations.

Following rigorous conversations, MetaField was selected to be WSB’s technology provider not only for the intuitive design and robust features, but also for MetaField’s vision. MetaField’s comprehensive, forward-thinking roadmap, driven by customer feedback, demonstrated a clear dedication to empowering engineering services firms across all disciplines, including construction materials testing (CMT), geotechnical engineering, and environmental services. Its seamless integration capabilities allowed WSB to unify every aspect of their workflow, simplifying processes and driving greater efficiency.

"We are thrilled to welcome WSB as a new customer," said David Gagne, CEO and President at MetaField. “Our platform is designed to align with the forward-thinking business vision of firms like WSB, providing them with the tools they need to streamline their field and lab operations across all their locations while maintaining the highest standards of accuracy and efficiency."

WSB and MetaField’s partnership exemplifies their shared commitment to leveraging innovative technology for increased efficiency and long-term success. With MetaField, WSB will gain enhanced data accuracy, real-time insights, and improved reporting across all their offices.

"We realized that MetaField's capabilities were a perfect fit for our requirements," said Michael Rief, Sr. Vice President of Construction Services at WSB. "The intuitive nature of MetaField, combined with its robust cloud-based infrastructure, offers us the scalability and flexibility we need to support our growth and maintain our competitive edge."

With MetaField, WSB’s Project Managers will have access to a comprehensive, real-time view of their projects, ensuring they can track progress and address critical needs with greater efficiency. MetaField’s platform streamlines oversight of outstanding work items and pending follow-ups, enabling faster resolution and improved accountability. With robust scheduling functionality and multiple viewing options, WSB’s teams will efficiently manage resources, optimize schedules, and adapt to shifting priorities. This enhanced visibility and flexibility aligns with WSB’s commitment to embracing innovative solutions that drive superior service for their clients.

For more information about MetaField, visit www.agileframeworks.com/metafield.

About MetaField

MetaField is the leading field and lab Operational Workflow Platform that transforms the way engineering services firms deliver. By integrating every step of the workflow – from scheduling to field data collection and lab analysis, to reporting, client delivery, and invoicing – MetaField enables firms to streamline operations, improve data accuracy, and maximize profitability.

Developed and supported by Agile Frameworks, MetaField demonstrates a steadfast commitment to empowering firms in achieving operational excellence. As North America's leading provider, we bring 14 years of expertise and are trusted by over 150 companies across the continent. Our solutions cater to engineering services firms specializing in construction materials testing, geotechnical engineering, inspections, and beyond.

About WSB

WSB is a forward-thinking design and consulting firm specializing in engineering, community planning, environmental and construction services. Its staff improves the way people engage with communities, transportation, infrastructure, energy and our environment. WSB offers services in more than 50 complementary areas to seamlessly integrate planning, design and implementation to support its coast-to-coast client base. WSB’s staff is inspired to look beyond today and capitalize on the opportunities of tomorrow. Guided by a strong vision and an authentic passion, WSB is a company that strives to forge ahead. To learn more, visit wsbeng.com.

Contact:

Mara Zimmerman

Sr. Director of Marketing, MetaField

651-767-2799

mzimmerman@agileframeworks.com

Valerie Brennan

Director of Marketing, WSB

612-916-1002

vbrennan@wsbeng.com