Showcasing premium cuts and elevated flavours, Chop Steakhouse & Bar unveils 2025 Steak Masters





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the highly anticipated Steak Masters feature menu returns to Chop Steakhouse & Bar for a limited time. This year, it’s a masterclass in bold flavours, premium ingredients, and expert techniques, that guests can enjoy at all locations across Canada.

Chop Steakhouse & Bar is committed to redefining the modern steakhouse experience. Under the leadership of Executive Chef Stephen Clark, the culinary team continues to innovate by crafting dishes with sustainable ingredients and 100% Canadian beef. The mouth-watering menu delivers a culinary journey that embraces both tradition and innovation.





Now in its fourth year, this year’s rendition of Steak Masters offers an elevated dining experience complete with indulgent selections and premium ingredients designed to satisfy every palate.

Guests can look forward to an array of options that includes a Beef Carpaccio with smoked tallow aioli, pickled shallots, Grana Padano, served with thick-cut fries; a 10oz Dry Aged New York aged 28 days, served with a choice of side & fresh seasonal vegetables; a succulent Slow Braised Bone-In Short Rib accompanied by balsamic braised with mushroom risotto & broccolini; perfect for sharing, a 40oz Tomahawk served with truffle mashed potatoes & citrus chili asparagus.

Completing the newly released menu will be a Mushroom Risotto, topped with marinated mushrooms, Grana Padano & chives; creamy Truffle Mashed Potatoes with garlic truffle oil & chives; and for those with a sweet tooth, a Banoffee Bread Pudding served warm with bananas, vanilla whipped cream, Bumbu rum caramel & chocolate shavings to finish a delectable meal.





“Every year, we look forward to curating Steak Masters, unveiling bold new flavours for guests across Canada in our pursuit of steak excellence,” shares Executive Chef Stephen Clark, Chop Steakhouse & Bar. “Mastery in any craft requires dedication, practice, and a drive to keep learning. This year’s menu embodies just that, elevating classic cuts through expert aging, slow braising, and premium accompaniments, because at Steak Masters, mastery is always on the menu.”





Enhancing the Steak Masters experience further, Chop Steakhouse & Bar has partnered with Black Sage Vineyard to feature their bold and full-bodied Cabernet Sauvignon, a perfect pairing for the robust flavours of the menu’s premium cuts.

Guests are invited to experience the Steak Masters feature menu starting today until June 8, 2025. For reservations and the full menu, please visit www.chop.ca .

ABOUT CHOP STEAKHOUSE & BAR

Chop Steakhouse & Bar is a proudly Canadian company that started in Edmonton, Alberta, in 2006. Since our journey began, we have grown to 18 locations from coast to coast. The best way to explain Chop is that we are rebuilding the house that steak built.

Chop employs teams that are passionate and committed to steak excellence and because of this, we combine the amazing qualities of 100% Canadian beef with modern, state-of-the-art cooking methods that set us apart from any other Steakhouse. This is presented to our guests with well-trained, educated, and passionate hospitality.

When you come to Chop, your experience is always memorable. Expect a high-quality, flavourful, and perfectly prepared steak experience that will keep you wanting more.

