Acme United to Release First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on April 17, 2025

SHELTON, Conn., April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acme United Corporation (NYSE American: ACU) will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on Thursday, April 17, 2025, at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

A conference call to discuss these results will be broadcast over the internet on Thursday, April 17, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To listen or participate in a question-and-answer session, dial 1- 877-407-0784, international callers dial 1- 201-689-8560, conference ID: 13752605.

Access to the live webcast of the conference call can be found in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.acmeunited.com. A replay can be accessed under Investor Relations, Audio Archives.

About Acme United

ACME UNITED CORPORATION is a leading worldwide supplier of innovative safety solutions and cutting technology to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods and industrial markets. Its leading brands include First Aid Only®, First Aid Central®, PhysiciansCare®, Spill Magic®, Westcott®, Clauss®, DMT®, Med-Nap, Safety Made and Elite. For more information, visit www.acmeunited.com.

Contacts

Acme United Corporation

Paul G. Driscoll, 203-254-6060

pdriscoll@acmeunited.com