Online Networking Skills Programme for Business Schools and Universities: How to Become An Effective Top-Class Face-To Face & Online Networker (Half Day Virtual Workshop)

Dublin, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "How to Become An Effective Top-Class Face-To Face & Online Networker - Half Day Workshop" webinar has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Since the pandemic and perhaps now forever we will most probably be networking face-to-face and online. Where it is the latter a major benefit will be the time and cost savings. We will be both 'Working the Room' and 'Working the Zoom'!
It is generally accepted there is nothing to beat physical networking but when we plan our strategy we can get close to the way we used to be able to network. Included in the training and presentations the organizer shares thoughts on connecting physical & virtual networking.
We were all forgiven at the arrival of Covid for making errors and blunders when we thought it was all going to blow over. But when we now do our networking remotely, our network is going to expect our online communications to be as top-class as it was before Covid appeared.
The business and academic communities now need to embrace both online and face-to-face networking skills. We used to 'Work the room'; now we must also 'Work the Zoom.'
The organizer's objective for clients is to show them how to become:
- more visible
- more proactive
Included in the presentations and workshops the organizer shares his thoughts on connecting physical & virtual networking.
The key benefits of higher visibility
- Find the job you want
- Create new and reinforce business relationships
- Get known by others
- Get others to know what you do
- Increase the knowledge of the marketplace or specialist area of expertise
- Meet key people and decision-makers
- Increase your self-confidence in any group situation (online & face-to-face)
Workshop's Topics
In an entertaining and interactive manner, the organizer will share their knowledge by:
- Explaining the basics of networking
- How to prepare mentally and physically
- Creating first impressions
- Building relationships through rapport and reliability
- Conversations - Breaking the ice; Small talk; business questions
- Working the room including overcoming all fears where relevant
- Explaining how to get the best use of time when attending seminars and conferences
- How to follow up in a professional manner
What are the benefits of becoming more effective networkers?
- Reinforce past and existing relationships
- Get known by others
- Get others to know what you do
- Exchange and share ideas and knowledge
- Meet key people and decision makers
Outcomes after the training
Being more proactive involves
- attending more events
- meeting more people
- building more relationships
- asking intelligent questions
- listening carefully for the answers
- spotting the potential opportunity
- making more permission-based follow up calls
- arranging more meetings with prospects
Key Topics Covered:
PART 1: The Secrets of Great Networkers
- The 'what is 'and the 'why' of networking
- People's fears and concerns
- Planning and preparation
- Mental preparation
- Creating your first impression
- Getting people to like us
- How to get people to trust us
- The networking process
- What invitations do I accept?
PART 2: Working the Room
- How to feel in command and control
- How to start a conversation
- Approaching and leaving groups
- Moving on when the conversation ends
- Introducing People
- Managing rejection and rude people
PART 3: Spotting the Opportunity
- Guidelines to asking questions
- Ice-breaker questions
- Important business questions
- Questions about their existing relationships
- Small talk topics
- Dealing with business cards
PART 4: The Follow up
- Overcoming your phone call fears
- Preparing for your call
- Making the call
- Various scripts when dealing with objections
PART 5: Effective Online Networking
- Introduction-associating online with face-to-face networking
- Who are your best connections?
- Your on-screen presence
- Online relationship building
- Strengthening those relationships
For more information about this webinar visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/krrxjk
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.