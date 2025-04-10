Smart Drug Delivery Systems Market Opportunity and Forecast Report 2025-2034: Rising Chronic Disease Burden and Demand for Precision Therapies Fueling Expansion

Dublin, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Drug Delivery Systems Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Smart Drug Delivery Systems Market was valued at USD 12 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 48.3 billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 17%

These advanced systems enhance drug efficacy by delivering therapeutic agents with precision, reducing side effects, and improving patient outcomes. Smart drug delivery integrates nanotechnology, microsensors, and controlled-release mechanisms to optimize medication administration. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, including diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular conditions, is fueling the demand for targeted drug delivery solutions.

The market is categorized by product, with connected inhalers generating USD 4.3 billion in revenue in 2024 and set to grow at a CAGR of 16.8%. The rising incidence of asthma and chronic respiratory diseases is driving demand for these devices, which offer real-time data tracking and usage monitoring, improving treatment adherence. The integration of sensors and digital applications enhances patient engagement and symptom management, further propelling market growth.



By application, the neurological disorders segment held a 39.4% revenue share, reaching USD 4.7 billion in 2024. The increasing occurrence of Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, epilepsy, and multiple sclerosis is generating demand for advanced drug delivery solutions that enhance treatment efficacy. These technologies improve drug administration accuracy, optimizing therapeutic outcomes and reducing treatment-related challenges. The ability to deliver targeted therapies for complex neurological conditions contributes significantly to segment growth.



The market is segmented by route of administration into injectables, inhalation, and oral drug delivery. The injectable segment led with USD 7.6 billion in revenue in 2024, driven by advancements in materials science, nanotechnology, and smart sensors. These innovations enhance drug delivery, monitoring, and customization, ensuring precise dosing and improved treatment outcomes. Regulatory approvals from agencies like the U.S. FDA are supporting the commercialization of these solutions, accelerating market growth.



Hospitals represent the largest end-use segment, generating USD 5.5 billion in revenue in 2024. The increasing adoption of smart drug delivery technologies in hospitals is improving medication management, ensuring better treatment adherence, and optimizing patient care. Growing hospitalization rates, advancements in healthcare infrastructure, and investments in smart medical devices are driving segment expansion.



Regionally, North America led the smart drug delivery systems market, reaching USD 5.5 billion in 2024, with projections to hit USD 22.2 billion by 2034. The U.S. dominated the regional market with USD 5 billion in revenue in 2024. Strong collaborations between pharmaceutical and medical device companies, along with regulatory support for innovative medical technologies, are propelling market growth in the region.



Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Companies Featured

Amiko Digital Health

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Biocorp

Elcam Medical

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic

Merck

Nemera

Novo Nordisk

Pfizer

Phillips-Medisize

Portal Instruments

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

West Pharmaceutical Services

Ypsomed

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 360 Synopsis



Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.1.1 Rising prevalence of chronic diseases

3.2.1.2 Growing adoption of digital health technologies

3.2.1.3 Shift towards patient-centric and home-based care

3.2.1.4 Technological advancements in drug delivery

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges

3.2.2.1 High cost associated with device development and production

3.2.2.2 Lack of standardization

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.4 Regulatory landscape

3.5 Technological landscape

3.6 Future market trends

3.7 Gap analysis

3.8 Patent analysis

3.9 Porter's analysis

3.10 PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis

4.3 Company matrix analysis

4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players

4.5 Competitive positioning matrix

4.6 Strategy dashboard



Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Product, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Connected inhalers

5.3 Connected autoinjectors

5.4 Connected pen injectors

5.5 Connected wearable injectors

5.6 Add-on sensors

5.7 Other products



Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Metabolic disorders

6.3 Neurological disorders

6.4 Respiratory disorders

6.5 Hormonal disorders

6.6 Other applications



Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Route of Administration, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 Injectable

7.3 Inhalation

7.4 Oral



Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by End Use, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 Hospitals

8.3 Clinics

8.4 Home care

8.5 Ambulatory care settings

8.6 Other end use



Chapter 9 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

9.1 Key trends

9.2 North America

9.2.1 U.S.

9.2.2 Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 France

9.3.4 Spain

9.3.5 Italy

9.3.6 Netherlands

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 South Korea

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.2 Mexico

9.5.3 Argentina

9.6 Middle East and Africa

9.6.1 South Africa

9.6.2 Saudi Arabia

9.6.3 UAE



Chapter 10 Company Profiles



