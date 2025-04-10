Exor Press Release - Karl Guha Nomination

Amsterdam, 10 April 2025





ING CHAIRMAN KARL GUHA NOMINATED TO JOIN EXOR BOARD

Exor nominates ING Chairman Karl Guha as a non-executive member of its Board of Directors, subject to approval at the Company’s next Annual General Meeting on 22 May 2025.

Karl is an international banker with over three decades of experience across the United States, Europe, Australia and Asia. He began his career at ABN Amro in 1989, holding various executive roles. He then served as Group Chief Risk Officer of Unicredit (2008-2013) and Chairman of the Managing Board and CEO at Van Lanschot Kempen (2013-2021). Karl also acted Senior International Advisor at Goldman Sachs Europe and Senior Advisor at McKinsey Europe (2021-2023).

About Exor

Exor N.V. (AEX: EXO) has been building great companies since its foundation by the Agnelli Family. For more than a century, Exor has made successful investments worldwide, applying a culture that combines entrepreneurial spirit and financial discipline. Its portfolio is principally made up of companies in which Exor is the largest shareholder including Ferrari, Stellantis, Philips and CNH.

