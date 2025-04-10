Marquette Bank Awarded 12th Consecutive ‘Outstanding’ CRA Rating from Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago

ORLAND PARK, Ill., April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marquette Bank, a locally-owned neighborhood bank and the banking subsidiary of Marquette National Corporation (MNAT), was awarded its twelfth consecutive Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) ‘Outstanding’ rating – the highest performance rating – from the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, during its most recent evaluation period.

“This rating reflects our commitment to making a meaningful impact in the communities we serve,” said Paul McCarthy, Chairman at Marquette Bank. “Marquette Bank is committed to affordable access to financial services, community development and lending in our neighborhoods.”

The CRA is a federal law that requires banks to meet the credit needs of the communities they serve, especially low- and moderate-income neighborhoods. Banks are rated on their performance in meeting these needs through lending, community investments, and banking services. Marquette Bank has received the highest rating since 2000 making them a leader in community revitalization and placing them among the top 1% of all banks in the nation for CRA performance ratings.

“Marquette Bank is proud of our comprehensive approach to address the banking and the credit needs of our market,” Manny Jimenez, First Vice President and CRA Officer for Marquette Bank, commented. “We believe in the power of neighborhood oriented financial services and look forward to continuing to work alongside our neighbors, nonprofits, local government and the business community to help create more opportunities for everyone in Chicagoland.”

Factors contributing to Marquette Bank’s success include: high employee engagement and volunteerism; strong partnerships with local nonprofits and community groups; a focus on affordable housing; its financial education and inclusion efforts; a history of robust community outreach; and balancing financial innovation with friendly, personal service. In a recent survey of 3,832 customers, they were 2x more likely to recommend Marquette Bank to friends and family compared to the banking industry average for that metric.

“When you bank with Marquette Bank it benefits you and your family, but it is also good for your local neighborhood and Chicagoland,” says Betty Harn, Executive Vice President of Marquette Bank. “The banking you experience is more personal. Many of the families who bank here have banked with us for generations.”

The bank’s Marquette Neighborhood Commitment initiative has been recognized nationally with the American Bankers Association Foundation Community Commitment Award for Volunteerism and at the state level by the Community Bankers Association of Illinois (CBAI) with their Excellence and Innovation Award.

Marquette Bank will celebrate its 80th Anniversary on Monday, May 12th with refreshments in the lobby and a special 80th anniversary tote bag for customers. For more information about Marquette Bank: www.emarquettebank.com or call 1-888-254-9500.

About Marquette Bank:

Marquette Bank is one of Chicagoland’s largest remaining independent neighborhood banks. The bank has helped neighbors, families and businesses since 1945. Marquette Bank offers a full range of digital and in-person banking services including: consumer banking, business banking, home financing, commercial lending, trust services, student loans, investment, insurance and wealth management services. Marquette Bank is a subsidiary of Marquette National Corporation (MNAT), a diversified financial holding company, and has $2 billion in assets along with a local lending portfolio of $1 billion.

Marquette Bank has banking centers in Chicago, Bolingbrook, Bridgeview, Evergreen Park, Hickory Hills, Lemont, New Lenox, Oak Lawn, Oak Forest, Orland Park, Summit and Tinley Park Illinois. Marquette Bank is an Equal Opportunity Lender, Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. For more information visit: emarquettebank.com or call 1-888-254-9500.



