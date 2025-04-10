ETHWomen Returns for Its 3rd Year: A Free, Female-Focused Web3 Event in Toronto, Part of Blockchain Futurist Conference and Canada Crypto Week

TORONTO, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ETHWomen, a leading Web3 event championing inclusivity and female participation in Web3, returns for its third year on May 13, 2025, in Toronto, Canada. Presented by Blockchain Futurist Conference and Canada Crypto Week, ETHWomen continues its mission to empower women in blockchain by providing free access to educational panels, networking opportunities, and industry connections.

In an industry that remains heavily male-dominated, ETHWomen is designed to break barriers by fostering a welcoming environment for women interested in Web3—whether they are developers, entrepreneurs, or simply curious about the space. The event encourages new talent to explore blockchain and cryptocurrency while also serving as a hub for women already making an impact to connect and collaborate.

Blockchain4Her, a global initiative led by Bitget to empower and uplift women in blockchain, has been announced as a platinum sponsor of ETHWomen. As part of the partnership, Blockchain4Her will host the ETHWomen Happy Hour — creating a supportive and welcoming atmosphere where women in Web3 can build connections, exchange knowledge, and drive innovation in the decentralized space.

Blockchain4her is proud to drive real-world impact and support women in technology through a special activation at ETHWomen. Attendees will receive custom B4H pins, and for each participant who wears one and shares it on social media, Bitget Wallet will donate $10 to a local women’s charity. This initiative fosters solidarity and creates tangible impact, providing support for women in technology.

"Blockchain4Her is more than just an initiative — it’s a movement for real change. Our goal is to reshape the future of Web3, ensuring that women aren’t just participants but leaders at the forefront of innovation," said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget and initiator of Blockchain4her $10M initiative. "Through our sponsorship, we hope to empower women to come join us as we build bridges to a decentralized world that thrives on diverse voices."

Continuing the momentum of industry leaders supporting inclusivity in Web3, Unicoin, a next-generation asset-backed cryptocurrency, joins ETHWomen 2025 as a Platinum Sponsor, furthering its commitment to empowering women in Web3. As the official ETHWomen Stage Sponsor, Unicoin will help create a platform for influential voices shaping the future of blockchain.



ETHWomen 2025 will feature panels, discussions, and fireside chats led by top female leaders in Web3, including:

Lisa Loud – Executive Director, Secret Network

Jelena Djuric – Co-Founder & CEO, Noble

Elena Sinelnikova – Co-Founder, CryptoChicks & Metis

Annelise Osborne – Chief Business Officer, Kadena

Koleya Karringten – Executive Director, Canadian Blockchain Consortium

Amanda Wick – Founder & CEO, Association for Women in Cryptocurrency

Justyna Osowska – Founder, Women in Blockchain Canada

Jamie Jung – Co-Founder, Women in Web3 Korea

This uplifting event is supported by community partners including CryptoChicks, The Association for Women in Crypto, Growth for Girlies, and Shibwomen—organizations dedicated to inclusivity, education, and opportunities for women in blockchain.

Following ETHWomen in Toronto on May 13, 2025, the next edition will take place in Greater Miami, Florida, on November 5-6, 2025, expanding its mission of empowerment and innovation to a global stage. Registration is now open for both Toronto and Miami, welcoming women from all industries to dive into Web3, blockchain, AI, and the future of technology.

For more details and to secure your spot, visit ethwomen.com.

Media inquiries: Laura Leparulo – laura@futuristconference.com

Wire Service Contact:

IBN

Austin, Texas

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

512.354.7000 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b4856b9a-542d-40fd-817a-94f59967f5a6