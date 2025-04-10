Antiviral Drugs Market Forecasts and Company Analysis 2025-2034 Featuring AbbVie, Aurobindo, BMS, Cipla, Dr. Reddy's, Gilead Sciences, GlaxoSmithKline, Janssen, Merck, Mylan, Pfizer, and Sun Pharma

Dublin, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antiviral Drugs Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Antiviral Drugs Market was valued at USD 60.6 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 85.4 billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 3.6%

Antiviral drugs inhibit viral replication, playing a crucial role in treating infections such as HIV/AIDS, hepatitis, and influenza. The market is segmented by drug class, with reverse transcriptase inhibitors holding 29.9% of the share at USD 18.1 billion in 2024. These inhibitors are key in antiretroviral therapy, with nucleoside and non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors driving their widespread use. Government-backed HIV treatment programs and their cost-effectiveness enhance adoption.





By indication, the HIV/AIDS segment dominates the market and is expected to reach USD 41.2 billion by 2034. A rising number of infections, along with antiretroviral therapy's long-term necessity, is fueling segment growth. Regulatory bodies are streamlining drug development, further boosting expansion.



Branded antiviral drugs accounted for 71.9% of the market in 2024, supported by rigorous clinical trials ensuring efficacy and safety. Branded drugs remain preferred for treating chronic infections due to better therapeutic outcomes. Pharmaceutical companies continue to enhance accessibility, increasing market adoption.



Oral antiviral drugs led in 2024 and are projected to grow at a 3.7% CAGR. Their ease of administration and non-invasive nature make them a preferred choice for long-term treatment. Advances in oral drug formulations are improving patient adherence and treatment effectiveness, further strengthening demand.



By age group, the geriatric segment, valued at USD 26.9 billion in 2024, is expected to reach USD 37.5 billion by 2032. An aging global population with a higher susceptibility to viral infections is driving demand. Increased use of antiviral medications and vaccines among older adults is supporting market expansion.



Hospital pharmacies captured 46.7% of the market share in 2024 and are anticipated to grow at a 3.3% CAGR. Hospitals remain the primary treatment centers for severe viral infections, ensuring easy drug accessibility. The availability of diverse antiviral formulations and the need for hospitalization in critical cases are reinforcing segment dominance.



The U.S. antiviral drugs market stood at USD 22.2 billion in 2024, up from USD 21.9 billion in 2023 and USD 21.5 billion in 2022. Growing government initiatives and rising infection rates are driving demand. Policies focused on eliminating viral diseases and intensifying prevention efforts are further strengthening market growth.



Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Company Profiles

AbbVie

Aurobindo Pharma Limited

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Cipla

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Gilead Sciences

GlaxoSmithKline

Janssen Pharmaceutical (Johnson & Johnson)

Merck

Mylan

Pfizer

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 135 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $60.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $85.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 360 synopsis



Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.1.1 Rising prevalence of viral infections

3.2.1.2 Increasing number of product launches for HIV treatment

3.2.1.3 High investment in R&D activities and presence of pipeline products

3.2.1.4 Increasing geriatric population

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges

3.2.2.1 Emerging drug resistance

3.2.2.2 High development cost

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.4 Regulatory landscape

3.5 Pipeline analysis

3.6 Future market trends

3.7 Porter's analysis

3.8 PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company matrix analysis

4.3 Company market share analysis

4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players

4.5 Competitive positioning matrix

4.6 Strategy dashboard



Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Drug Class, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Reverse transcriptase inhibitors

5.3 DNA polymerase inhibitors

5.4 Protease inhibitors

5.5 Neuraminidase inhibitors

5.6 Other drug classes



Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Indication, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 HIV/AIDS

6.3 Hepatitis

6.4 Coronavirus infection

6.5 Herpes simplex virus (HSV)

6.6 Influenza

6.7 Other indications



Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Type, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 Branded

7.3 Generic



Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Route of Administration, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 Oral

8.3 Parenteral

8.4 Topical

8.5 Other routes of administration



Chapter 9 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Age Group, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

9.1 Key trends

9.2 Geriatric

9.3 Adult

9.4 Pediatric



Chapter 10 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

10.1 Key trends

10.2 Hospital pharmacies

10.3 Retail pharmacies

10.4 Online pharmacies



Chapter 11 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

11.1 Key trends

11.2 North America

11.2.1 U.S.

11.2.2 Canada

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 UK

11.3.3 France

11.3.4 Italy

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.6 Netherlands

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.4.1 China

11.4.2 Japan

11.4.3 India

11.4.4 Australia

11.4.5 South Korea

11.5 Latin America

11.5.1 Brazil

11.5.2 Mexico

11.5.3 Argentina

11.6 Middle East and Africa

11.6.1 South Africa

11.6.2 Saudi Arabia

11.6.3 UAE



Chapter 12 Company Profiles

