American Airlines Group announces webcast of first-quarter 2025 financial results

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) will webcast a live audio feed of its first-quarter 2025 financial results conference call with financial analysts and journalists Thursday, April 24, at 7:30 a.m. CT.

The webcast will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at aa.com/investorrelations . An archive of the call will be available on the website through May 24.

