Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market Valued at USD 63.55 Billion in 2023, Anticipated at USD 105.36 Billion by 2032 with 5.78% CAGR Driven by Sustainability and Digital Innovation | SNS Insider

Austin, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SNS Insider report indicates that, “The Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market Size was valued at 63.55 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 105.36 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.78% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”

Rising Agricultural Demands and Sustainability Drive Expansion in Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market

The nitrogenous fertilizer market is expanding due to increasing food demand, soil fertility depletion, and higher agricultural investments. Global nitrogen fertilizer consumption reached approximately 110 million metric tons in 2022, reflecting the growing need for enhanced crop yields. The U.S. reported a 5.4% rise in fertilizer application from 2022 to 2023, driven by cereal and grain demand. Leading producers like Nutrien Ltd. and CF Industries are increasing nitrogen production to meet rising requirements. Sustainability is reshaping the industry, with governments promoting low-carbon alternatives. In 2023, the European Commission enforced stricter nitrogen emission policies, fostering eco-friendly fertilizer adoption. Advanced technologies, such as controlled-release nitrogen fertilizers, are further driving market growth, optimizing crop nutrition while mitigating environmental impact. These trends collectively contribute to the sector’s ongoing transformation and expansion.

The US Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market Size was valued at 8.82 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 15.72 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.64% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.

The U.S. nitrogenous fertilizer market is growing due to rising agricultural demands, soil degradation, and government subsidies. Increased imports from Canada and China meet domestic needs, while precision agriculture and climate-smart farming enhance fertilizer efficiency, balancing productivity with environmental sustainability.





Download PDF Sample of Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/6098

Key Players:

CF Industries (Nitram, Anhydrous Ammonia)

Yara International (YaraBela, YaraMila)

PhosAgro (Urea N 46.2, Ammophos)

Uralchem (Ammonium Nitrate (AN), Urea)

Grupa Azoty (Pulan, Saletrosan)

OCI Global (Dynamon, Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN))

SABIC (Granular Urea, Ammonia)

Qatar Fertilizer Company (QAFCO) (Prilled Urea, Ammonia)

K+S Group (soluCN, Korn-Kali)

CSBP Fertilizers (Flexi-N, Urea)

Coromandel International (Gromor Urea, Gromor 28:28:0)

Nutrien (ESN Smart Nitrogen, Ammonium Sulfate)

EuroChem (Nitroammophoska (NPK), Urea)

Koch Fertilizer (Anhydrous Ammonia, Urea)

Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) (Urea, DAP)

Sinofert Holdings Limited (Urea, Ammonium Bicarbonate)

The Mosaic Company (MicroEssentials, Ammonia)

OCI Nitrogen (Calcium Ammonium Nitrate (CAN), Urea)

Petrobras Fertilizantes (Ammonia, Urea)

Borealis AG (Ammonium Nitrate, Urea)

Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 63.55 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 105.26 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.78% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Product (Urea, Methylene Urea, Ammonium Nitrate, Ammonium Sulfate, Ammonia, Calcium Ammonium Nitrate, Others)

• By Application (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables, Others) Key Drivers • Water-soluble nitrogen fertilizers for precision irrigation which drives market growth.

If You Need Any Customization on Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market Report, Inquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/6098

Innovations, Policies, and Strategic Expansions Reshaping the Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market

Major players like Nutrien and CF Industries have strengthened distribution networks to ensure seamless fertilizer supply.

The U.S. government’s Farm Bill 2023 introduced incentives for nitrogen-efficient fertilizers.

Development of controlled-release fertilizers by companies like Yara International is revolutionizing nitrogen use efficiency.

The rise of bio-based nitrogen fertilizers is reshaping the industry.

Increased R&D funding from agricultural institutions is driving product enhancements.

By Product, Urea Dominated the Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market in 2023 with a 38% Market Share

The product's high nitrogen content, cost-effectiveness, and ease of application make it the preferred choice for farmers globally. The growing demand for high-yield crops and soil fertility improvement has fueled its widespread use in cereals and grains cultivation. Additionally, the production of urea has been supported by significant investments in ammonia plants, particularly in the U.S. and China. For example, CF Industries' expansion in Louisiana aims to increase urea supply to meet agricultural demands. Moreover, government initiatives promoting urea-based fertilizers for sustainable farming practices contribute to the market’s growth. The water solubility of urea and its adaptability in precision agriculture techniques further enhance its adoption among farmers. Additionally, urea's use in blended fertilizers improves nutrient efficiency, making it a vital component in modern agriculture.

By Application, Cereals & Grains Segment Dominated the Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market in 2023 with a 34% Market Share

The increasing demand for staple crops such as wheat, rice, and corn, which rely heavily on nitrogenous fertilizers for optimal growth, has been a major driver. The FAO reported that global wheat production reached 780 million metric tons in 2023, reflecting an increased reliance on nitrogen fertilizers. Additionally, countries like India and China are implementing fertilizer subsidy programs to boost grain production, further supporting the market. The rising need for food security amid a growing population is expected to sustain high fertilizer demand. Moreover, advancements in controlled-release fertilizers specifically designed for cereals & grains are enhancing crop yield efficiency while minimizing environmental impact. The push for sustainable agriculture, including precision farming techniques that optimize fertilizer application, has further contributed to the segment's growth. This trend is expected to continue, driven by government support and technological advancements in nutrient management.

Asia Pacific Dominated the Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market In 2023, Holding a 52% Market Share.

Asia Pacific led the global nitrogenous fertilizer market in 2023, holding the largest share due to the region's extensive agricultural base and high fertilizer consumption. China and India, being major food producers, accounted for over 60% of global urea consumption. Government subsidies on fertilizers, increasing adoption of high-yield farming techniques, and the expansion of rice and wheat cultivation in the region have been key contributors to growth. According to the International Fertilizer Association (IFA), China produced over 54 million metric tons of nitrogen fertilizers in 2023, solidifying its position as the market leader.

North America Emerged as the Fastest Growing Region in Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market with A Significant Growth Rate in The Forecast Period

The region benefits from technological advancements in precision agriculture, government incentives for sustainable farming, and rising demand for bio-based fertilizers. The U.S. has witnessed increased investments in ammonia and nitrate production, driven by the push for reducing fertilizer imports and achieving self-sufficiency. Companies like Nutrien and Mosaic have expanded their production capacities, while initiatives promoting climate-smart farming have accelerated market growth.

Recent Developments

March 2024: Argus Media launched the first assessments for low and zero-carbon calcium ammonium nitrate (CAN) fertilizers, using blue and green ammonia. This initiative aimed to enhance transparency in fertilizer decarbonization, aligning with the EU’s upcoming Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) in 2026.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market Segmentation, By Product

8. Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market Segmentation, By Application

9. Regional Analysis

10. Company Profiles

11. Use Cases and Best Practice

12. Conclusion





Buy Full Research Report on Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/6098

Buying Options

5 Reports Pack (USD 7500)

10 Report Pack (USD 12000)

Vertical Subscription (150 Reports Pack Valid for 1 Year)

Use this link to Purchase above packs @ https://www.snsinsider.com/subscription

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com ]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.