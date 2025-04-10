BleeqUp Kicks off Crowdfunding Campaign for Award-Winning Ranger AI Sports Camera Glasses

SHENZHEN, China, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the successful debut of its Ranger AI sports camera glasses at MWC, which earned eleven prestigious best-of MWC awards, BleeqUp has opened pre-orders through a new Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign, with substantial early-bird offers and discounts available. To present a better value to outdoor sports enthusiasts—including cyclists, runners, and adventurers, BleeqUp has reduced the final MSRP to $449.

Darling of MWC

If you missed the news at MWC, BleeqUp recently revealed its AI-powered Ranger sports camera glasses, which combine the functionality of a wide-angle action camera, a walkie-talkie, quad-driver headphones, and UV400-rated glasses, all in a single package. And with AI-powered highlight detection for automatic video editing, sharing details of your trip with family, friends, and social media only takes a tap and just a few seconds, rather than hours of tedious video editing. These promises, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon® W5 chipset, helped the BleeqUp Ranger to stand out at MWC 2025.

BleeqUp Ranger offers up to five hours of electronically-stabilized video recording with its tail light-equipped battery pack, and up to forty-eight hours of high-quality audio playback, courtesy of its superior MEMS drivers. Built-in touch controls, the remote control, and the walkie-talkie keep you connected on the trail — but not so connected that you can’t enjoy the ride. Its ultra-light TR90 frame combines comfort and durability, with an adjustable nose pad and prescription lens compatibility.

Thanks to its unique concept and cutting-edge technology, the BleeqUp Ranger earned eleven different best-of MWC titles from several trustworthy media companies such as PCMag and Android Authority, as well as almost countless articles covering its unique features and benefits.

Kickstarter Launch

Starting today, April 10, BleeqUp has opened pre-orders for the Ranger AI Sports Camera Glasses through Kickstarter, in a campaign set to last for the next 45 days. Those who paid the $9.9 deposit prior to the Kickstarter launch will get the Ranger at $299. Backers pre-ordering during the campaign can take advantage of limited-time discounts such as the $329 “super early bird” pricing.

Ranger pre-orders through the crowdfunding campaign are available in Black and White colorways. Accessories are also available for pre-order as part of the campaign: The helmet-mounted battery pack is available for a $49 super early-bird price, and the Bluetooth controller is available for a super early-bird price of $39. Three different types of lenses are also available for pre-order, including UV-400 rated lenses, photochromic lenses, and high-quality Zeiss lenses.

Kickstarter pre-orders for Ranger will ship beginning in June. Final MSRP for the Ranger has been reduced to $449 for an even better value.

From April 10 to 13, BleeqUp will be showcasing the Ranger glasses at Sea Otter Classic in Monterey, California. Consumers are welcome to experience the product firsthand on the show floor.

About BleeqUp

Subvert tradition! BleeqUp is an AI-driven outdoor sports technology brand, building products for those who crave the open road, the wind in their hair, and the unbridled joy of the ride. We’re driven to push the edge of AI-augmented technology in ways that enhance how you can enjoy outdoor sports including cycling, hiking, fishing, running, boating, basketball, football, and even air sports.

At BleeqUp, we want to provide everyone with the opportunity to be their own creator. We’re here to document your most extreme challenges, inspire you to move fearlessly, and help you turn every drop of sweat into an epic Vlog or post. We’re here to accompany your every trip to the mountain and seas, documenting every breakthrough you make on your own journey.

Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

