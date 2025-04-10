Plastic Antioxidants Market to Reach USD 6.93 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

Austin, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SNS Insider report indicates that, “The Plastic Antioxidants Market Size was valued at USD 4.16 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 6.93 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.84% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”

Sustaining Plastics: The Rising Demand for Antioxidants in Key Industries Amid Regulatory and Market Advancements

The plastic antioxidants market is witnessing significant growth, driven by rising demand in industries like packaging, automotive, and construction. These additives enhance plastic durability by preventing oxidative degradation caused by heat and light exposure. The increasing use of plastics in food packaging and medical applications further fuels demand. Regulatory bodies, including the U.S. EPA, emphasize sustainable plastic usage, encouraging manufacturers to integrate antioxidants for extended product lifespans. Companies like BASF and SI Group are investing in advanced antioxidant production, signaling strong market potential. Additionally, stringent plastic waste management regulations are propelling the need for efficient antioxidant solutions. As industries prioritize sustainability and performance, the market for plastic antioxidants is set to expand, shaping the future of durable and environmentally responsible plastic materials.

The US Plastic Antioxidants Market Size was valued at USD 0.75 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1.31 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.30% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.

The U.S. plastic antioxidants market is experiencing significant growth due to the high consumption of plastics in packaging, automotive, and electronics industries. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations on food-contact plastics are pushing manufacturers to enhance product safety with advanced antioxidants. Companies like Dow and ExxonMobil are investing in innovative stabilizers to meet industry standards.





Download PDF Sample of Plastic Antioxidants Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/6245

Key Players:

BASF SE (Irganox 1010, Irgafos 168)

Songwon Industrial Co., Ltd. (SONGNOX 1076, SONGNOX 1135)

SI Group, Inc. (WESTON 705, ETHANOX 330)

Clariant AG (Hostanox O3, AddWorks PKG 902)

Solvay S.A. (CYASORB UV-3853, CYANOX 1790)

Adeka Corporation (ADEKA STAB AO-60, ADEKA STAB AO-80)

Everspring Chemical Co., Ltd. (Evernox 10, Everfos 168)

Dover Chemical Corporation (Doverphos S-9228, Doverphos S-480)

Milliken & Company (Millad NX 8000, Hyperform HPN-68L)

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (SUMILIZER GA-80, SUMILIZER GM)

Trigon Antioxidants Pvt. Ltd. (TRIGONOX 1010, TRIGONOX 168)

Double Bond Chemical Ind., Co., Ltd. (DBOX 10, DBOX 168)

Lycus Ltd. (Lycus Antioxidant 1010, Lycus Antioxidant 168)

Valtris Specialty Chemicals (VANOX 10, VANOX 168)

Omnova Solutions Inc. (Omnox 1010, Omnox 168)

Oxiris Chemicals S.A. (IONOL 103, IONOL 152)

Dongguan Baoxu Chemical Technology Ltd. (BX Antioxidant 1010, BX Antioxidant 168)

Shandong Linyi Sunny Wealth Chemicals Co., Ltd. (SW AO-1010, SW AO-168)

Nanjing Union Rubber & Chemicals Co., Ltd. (URC AO-1010, URC AO-168)

Rianlon Corporation (Rianox 1010, Rianox 168)

Plastic Antioxidants Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 4.16 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 6.93 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.84% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Type (Phenolic, Phosphite & Phosphonite, Antioxidants, Other),

• By Polymer Resin (Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polystyrene (PS), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Others)

• By Application (Automotive, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Construction, Others) Key Drivers • Rising demand for high-performance and sustainable plastic antioxidants drives growth.

If You Need Any Customization on Plastic Antioxidants Market Report, Inquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/6245

Sustainability Trends Shaping the Future of the Plastic Antioxidants Market

Increased focus on bio-based antioxidants to reduce dependency on fossil-derived additives and enhance sustainability in plastic manufacturing.

Rising adoption of recyclable and biodegradable plastics, driving the demand for eco-friendly antioxidant formulations.

Stringent environmental regulations pushing manufacturers to develop non-toxic and low-VOC antioxidant solutions.

Integration of advanced stabilization technologies to improve the lifespan of recycled plastics without compromising quality.

Growing consumer preference for sustainable packaging, encouraging brands to incorporate greener antioxidant solutions in food and beverage applications.

By Type, Phenolic Segment Dominated the Plastic Antioxidants Market in 2023 with around 42% Market Share

The dominance is due to their superior thermal stability and long-lasting protective properties. These antioxidants are widely used in polyethylene and polypropylene applications, making them crucial for industries like packaging, automotive, and consumer goods. The high demand for durable plastic materials in food packaging has led to an increased adoption of phenolic antioxidants. Companies such as BASF and Clariant are investing in R&D to develop advanced phenolic formulations that enhance the lifespan and efficiency of plastic materials. Furthermore, stringent environmental regulations have pushed manufacturers to explore bio-based phenolic antioxidants as a sustainable alternative, further strengthening their market position. The expanding automotive sector, where phenolic antioxidants are used to enhance the thermal and mechanical stability of interior and exterior plastic components, also contributes to this segment's dominance.

By Polymer Resin, Polyethylene (PE) Segment Dominated the Plastic Antioxidants Market in 2023 with around 32% Market Share

The dominance is driven by its extensive use in packaging applications. PE is widely used in the production of films, bags, and containers that require protection from oxidation and degradation. The growing demand for flexible and rigid packaging solutions in food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and consumer goods sectors has fueled the adoption of antioxidants in PE manufacturing. Additionally, government regulations promoting the use of sustainable and recyclable plastics have encouraged manufacturers to enhance PE formulations with high-performance antioxidants. Companies like LyondellBasell and SABIC are investing in advanced stabilization technologies to improve PE durability and environmental compliance.

By Application, Food & Beverage Segment Dominated the Plastic Antioxidants Market in 2023 with around 38% Market Share

The dominance is due to the rising demand for high-quality packaging solutions. Plastic antioxidants are essential in preserving the integrity of food packaging materials by preventing oxidation-induced degradation, thereby extending shelf life and ensuring safety. The increasing trend toward convenient, ready-to-eat food products has intensified the need for durable and stable packaging. Additionally, regulatory requirements set by organizations like the FDA and the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) have encouraged manufacturers to incorporate antioxidants into plastic materials to meet stringent safety standards. With consumers demanding more sustainable packaging, bio-based antioxidants are emerging as a viable solution, driving further innovation in this segment.

Asia Pacific Dominated the Plastic Antioxidants Market In 2023, Holding Around 38% Market Share.

The region's dominance is attributed to the rapid expansion of manufacturing industries in China, India, and Japan. The high consumption of plastic-based products in packaging, automotive, and electronics sectors is a key growth driver. Additionally, the presence of leading chemical manufacturers such as Sumitomo Chemical and Mitsui Chemicals has strengthened regional supply chains. The rising middle-class population and increasing disposable incomes have fueled the demand for high-quality plastic products, further boosting market growth.

North America Emerged as the Fastest Growing Region in Plastic Antioxidants Market with a Significant Growth Rate in The Forecast Period

North America emerged as the fastest-growing region in the plastic antioxidants market in 2023, supported by advancements in polymer technology and increasing regulatory pressure for sustainable plastic solutions. The U.S. leads the region with significant investments in antioxidant research and development. Government policies promoting recyclability and environmental protection have encouraged manufacturers to innovate new antioxidant formulations. The growth of the automotive and healthcare sectors, where plastic antioxidants are widely used, has also contributed to the market expansion.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Plastic Antioxidants Market Segmentation, by Type

8. Plastic Antioxidants Market Segmentation, by Polymer Resin

9. Plastic Antioxidants Market Segmentation, by Application

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practice

13. Conclusion





Buy Full Research Report on Plastic Antioxidants Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/6245

Buying Options

5 Reports Pack (USD 7500)

10 Report Pack (USD 12000)

Vertical Subscription (150 Reports Pack Valid for 1 Year)

Use this link to Purchase above packs @ https://www.snsinsider.com/subscription

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com ]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.