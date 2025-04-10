Male Hypogonadism Market Forecast Report and Company Analysis 2025-2034 Featuring AbbVie, Bayer, Eli Lilly, Endo, Ferring, Perrigo, Pfizer, Sanofi, Teva, and Viatris

Dublin, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Male Hypogonadism Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Male Hypogonadism Market was valued at USD 4 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 6.7 billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 5.2%

A key factor fueling this growth is the increasing number of aging men experiencing hormonal changes that require medical intervention. Additionally, improved healthcare infrastructure and supportive regulatory frameworks are making advanced therapies more accessible. Ongoing research and development efforts are enhancing treatment efficacy, ensuring better patient outcomes and long-term adherence to prescribed therapies. Healthcare providers are increasingly focusing on innovative solutions to manage testosterone deficiency, leading to a surge in treatment adoption worldwide.

North America continues to be a leading regional market, generating USD 1.8 billion in revenue in 2024 and expected to reach USD 3.1 billion by 2034. The U.S. accounted for the largest share, contributing USD 1.6 billion in 2023. The rising number of aging men dealing with hormonal deficiencies is a major driver of market demand in this region. Strict regulatory standards ensure the availability of high-quality, safe, and effective therapies.

Additionally, growing awareness campaigns, increased healthcare spending, and advancements in medical research are supporting market expansion. As healthcare providers prioritize patient-centric treatment approaches, innovative therapies and stringent quality control measures will continue to shape the market landscape, ensuring improved outcomes for individuals affected by testosterone deficiency.



Testosterone replacement therapy remains the dominant treatment approach, generating USD 3.2 billion in revenue in 2024. This segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% through 2034, supported by the growing acceptance of hormone therapy and easier access to treatment options. Testosterone replacement helps restore normal hormone levels, improving sexual function, muscle mass, mood, and overall well-being. The availability of different administration routes, including injectables, topical gels, and oral formulations, ensures that patients can choose a treatment that aligns with their lifestyle and medical needs. Favorable reimbursement policies and insurance coverage have also played a pivotal role in driving market expansion, encouraging pharmaceutical companies to invest in research and innovation.



Based on the route of administration, the market is segmented into injectable, topical, and oral therapies. Injectable testosterone therapies accounted for a 55.3% market share, reaching USD 2.2 billion in 2024. These treatments are widely preferred for their ability to maintain stable hormone levels, preventing fluctuations that could cause mood swings, fatigue, and libido issues. Physicians favor injectable formulations due to their precision in dosage adjustments, allowing for personalized treatment plans that optimize hormone levels while minimizing potential side effects. As a result, patient adherence to these therapies remains high, further strengthening market growth.



Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $6.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 360 synopsis



Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.1.1 Increasing awareness and diagnosis

3.2.1.2 Rising incidence of hypogonadism

3.2.1.3 Advancements in testosterone replacement therapies

3.2.1.4 Growth in men's health and wellness programs

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges

3.2.2.1 Safety concerns and side effects

3.2.2.2 Stringent regulatory compliance

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.4 Regulatory landscape

3.5 Pipeline analysis

3.6 Gap analysis

3.7 Patent analysis

3.8 Porter's analysis

3.9 PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis

4.3 Company matrix analysis

4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players

4.5 Competitive positioning matrix

4.6 Strategy dashboard



Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Treatment Type, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Testosterone replacement therapy

5.3 Gonadotropin therapy



Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Route of Administration, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Injectable

6.3 Topical

6.4 Oral



Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 Kallmann syndrome

7.3 Klinefelter syndrome

7.4 Pituitary disorders

7.5 Other applications



Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 North America

8.2.1 U.S.

8.2.2 Canada

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 France

8.3.4 Spain

8.3.5 Italy

8.3.6 Netherlands

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 South Korea

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Brazil

8.5.2 Mexico

8.5.3 Argentina

8.6 Middle East and Africa

8.6.1 South Africa

8.6.2 Saudi Arabia

8.6.3 UAE



Chapter 9 Company Profiles

9.1 AbbVie

9.2 Bayer

9.3 Eli Lilly and Company

9.4 Endo Pharmaceuticals

9.5 Ferring Holdings

9.6 Perrigo Company

9.7 Pfizer

9.8 Sanofi

9.9 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

9.10 Viatris

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ubu8wq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment