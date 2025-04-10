Artify4Kids Engages 3,000+ Children Nationwide, Supported by 500+ Volunteers

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artify4Kids, a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing art education to underserved children, announces a significant milestone: more than 3,000 children across the nation have now benefited from its programs, supported by a network of over 500 volunteers. Since its founding in 2023, Artify4Kids has been working to bridge the gap in access to arts, fostering creativity, confidence, and personal development in children.

“It was amazing to see our ideas come to life. Working with different children across the Bay Area, it was fun to see how each child approached the proposed project. I loved watching ideas come to life, as well as the interactions between volunteers and children. As we started gaining more volunteers, I enjoyed seeing them collaborate and bond over art, something I did as a child with my art teachers.” Said Grace Huang, volunteer and co-president of Artify4Kids.

Artify4Kids’ Diverse Programs

General Art Lessons: Artify4Kids partners with schools and organizations to offer lessons covering techniques in drawing, painting, paper cutting, and more:

Fammatre Elementary: Monthly arts-and-crafts workshops

Monthly arts-and-crafts workshops Family Supportive Housing: Art lessons and monthly birthday-themed activities

Art lessons and monthly birthday-themed activities CHONC Pediatric Hospital: Weekly 1:1 art sessions

Weekly 1:1 art sessions Ellis Elementary: Themed and multi-medium projects

Themed and multi-medium projects West Valley Community Services: Monthly seasonal crafts

Monthly seasonal crafts Sunday Friends Foundation: Arts-and-crafts booths

Art Supply Kits: Artify4Kids also donates art supply kits to organizations and schools such as Evan’s Lane Homeless Shelter and Burnett Elementary School. The kits are filled with crayons, scissors, glue, pom-poms, and other essential supplies.

“I knew we would be making a difference within the kids and families we served through our workshops, but I never expected to see such a difference in attitude in my peers. It’s been amazing seeing students around me become so passionate about helping their community and creating connections with the kids we serve.” Shared Jessica Xiao, volunteer and co-president of Artify4Kids.

About Artify4Kids

Artify4Kids is a non-profit committed to democratizing art education for underserved children. The organization has held more than 120 events and now operates 12 chapters nationwide. Through partnerships with schools, community centers, and a dedicated volunteer network, it provides free programs to nurture future innovators. For more information, please visit Artify4Kids’s official website.

