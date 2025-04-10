



JUPITER, Fla., April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioventra Inc., a fast-rising innovator in nutraceutical solutions, today announced record-breaking Q1 sales performance driven by continued consumer demand for two of its flagship wellness supplements: Mitolyn® and PrimeBiome®. Both products, part of Bioventra’s growing line of targeted health formulations, have witnessed exponential interest from global markets due to ongoing shifts in health-conscious consumer behavior.

According to internal reports, Mitolyn®—a mitochondria-support supplement designed to optimize metabolic energy—achieved its highest-ever volume of monthly orders in March. Meanwhile, PrimeBiome®, a gut-skin axis probiotic blend, experienced a 280% spike in new subscriptions compared to January, 2025.

“We’re thrilled to see this kind of validation from the market,” said a Bioventra spokesperson. “We believe consumers are increasingly looking for evidence-driven, responsibly formulated wellness solutions—something Bioventra has always prioritized. The momentum behind Mitolyn and PrimeBiome reflects both our internal R&D investment and the trust our customers place in us.”

Bioventra’s strategic product pipeline includes a growing portfolio of bioactive wellness innovations developed in partnership with third-party labs and formulation experts. The company’s robust digital infrastructure, including customer education platforms and dedicated partner agencies, has allowed it to meet rising global demand while ensuring a high standard of product integrity.

Mitolyn® and PrimeBiome® are exclusively distributed by authorized agencies 3D Marketing and Services LLC and Stealth Advertising Ltd., which have spearheaded outreach and education initiatives to increase global accessibility via search engines.

For more information about Bioventra and its product line, visit www.bioventra.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/621dd111-a32c-4e55-aea7-8ad59264bce9