Vertical Farming Market Outlook Report to 2029: Future Tends include Expansion into Staple Crops and Integration with Smart City Infrastructure

The Vertical Farming market reached USD 7 billion in 2023. The growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for fresh, locally produced, and pesticide-free food, coupled with advancements in technology such as LED lighting and hydroponic systems.



Major players in market include Signify, Heliospectra, Pipp Horticulture among others. These companies are leading the market with innovative farming techniques and substantial investments in R&D.



In 2023, Heliospectra has introduced an updated version of their lighting control software, helioCORE 2.0. It aims to optimize energy savings and plant growth, potentially reducing energy consumption by up to 35% beyond the existing savings from using LED technology.



Global Vertical Farming Current Market Analysis

North America as the most dominant region: North America leads the global vertical farming market due to advanced technology, significant investments, and a push for sustainable food solutions. Notably, Plenty Unlimited Inc. is investing $400 million in a San Francisco indoor farm, using AI robots to manage environmental conditions. With CEA systems optimizing temperature, humidity, and lighting, vertical farms ensure year-round production. The USDA's $7.4 million investment in 2023 for urban agriculture grants further supports this growth, highlighting the region's commitment to innovation and sustainability in agriculture.

Global Vertical Farming Market Competitive Landscape

Bright Farms Partnership: In 2023, BrightFarms has entered an exclusive licensing agreement with Element Farms to distribute indoor-grown spinach under the BrightFarms brand throughout the Northeast. This partnership aims to meet the increasing consumer demand for high-quality, locally grown produce.

Global Vertical Farming Market Growth Drivers:

Decreasing Availability of Agricultural Land: The U.S. is experiencing a decline in agricultural land. From 2015 to 2022, the U.S. lost about 1.9 million acres of farmland in 2022 alone, contributing to a total decrease of approximately 12.39 million acres since 2015. Vertical farming, which can produce 10 times more yield per acre than traditional farming, offers a viable solution by maximizing space usage and enhancing food production efficiency.

: In 2023, United States population was at 339 million and 80% of the population lives in urban areas. Vertical farming can help meet this demand, reducing food transportation costs and lowering carbon emissions. Evolving Cannabis Legalization Landscape: With 38 U.S. states legalizing medical cannabis, the demand for controlled cultivation methods has surged. Vertical farming offers precise environmental control, essential for producing cannabis with specific pharmacological traits. This method can reduce water usage and increase yield per square foot, making it a preferred choice for medical cannabis cultivation.

Global Vertical Farming Market Challenges:

High Initial Investments : The cost of setting up vertical farming is between $60,000 to $120,000 depending on the technology used. This includes the cost of building the vertical farm infrastructure, installing the necessary technology for climate control, lighting, and irrigation, and the operational costs associated with energy consumption.

: The cost of setting up vertical farming is between $60,000 to $120,000 depending on the technology used. This includes the cost of building the vertical farm infrastructure, installing the necessary technology for climate control, lighting, and irrigation, and the operational costs associated with energy consumption. Energy and Resources Management: Managing energy usage while maintaining optimal growing conditions can be difficult, especially in regions with high energy prices. Managing these systems to maintain the right balance between energy usage and crop productivity can be challenging, especially in regions where energy costs are high.

Global Vertical Farming Future Market Outlook



By 2029, the vertical farming market is projected to reach USD 24 billion. future growth is expected to be driven by advancements in automation, AI, and IoT technologies, which will enhance efficiency and yield. Additionally, increasing investments in vertical farming by both private and public sectors, particularly in urban areas, will further propel market growth.



Future Market Trends

Expansion into Staple Crops : In the next five years, vertical farming is expected to expand beyond leafy greens and herbs to include staple crops such as potatoes and tomatoes. Advances in technology and farming techniques will make it economically feasible to grow these crops indoors.

: In the next five years, vertical farming is expected to expand beyond leafy greens and herbs to include staple crops such as potatoes and tomatoes. Advances in technology and farming techniques will make it economically feasible to grow these crops indoors. Integration with Smart City Infrastructure: Vertical farming will increasingly be integrated into smart city infrastructures, providing fresh produce directly to urban residents. This integration will include the use of IoT devices and data analytics to optimize growing conditions and distribution networks.

