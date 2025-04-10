Dublin, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-Commerce & Internet Business Almanac 2025: Market Research, Statistics, Trends and Leading Companies" book from Plunkett Research Ltd has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A complete market research report, including forecasts and market estimates, technologies analysis and developments at innovative firms within the E-Commerce & Internet Business Industry. Gain vital insights that can help shape strategy for business development, product development and investments.

Key Features:

Business trends analysis

In-depth industry overview

Technology trends analysis

Forecasts

Spending, investment, and consumption discussions

In-depth industry statistics and metrics

Industry employment numbers

Additional Key Features Include:

Industry Glossary

Industry Contacts list, including Professional Societies and Industry Associations

Profiles of industry-leading companies

U.S. and Global Firms

Publicly held, Private and Subsidiaries

Executive Contacts

Revenues

For Public Companies: Detailed Financial Summaries

Statistical Tables

Key Questions Answered Include:

How is the industry evolving?

How is the industry being shaped by new technologies?

How is demand growing in emerging markets and mature economies?

What is the size of the market now and in the future?

What are the financial results of the leading companies?

What are the names and titles of top executives?

What are the top companies and what are their revenues?

This feature-rich report covers competitive intelligence, market research and business analysis-everything you need to know about the E-Commerce & Internet Business Industry.

Key Topics Covered:

Major Trends Affecting the E-Commerce & Internet Business

Introduction to the E-Commerce & Internet Business

Bricks, Clicks and Catalogs Create Synergies While Online Sales Growth Surges

Amazon's Online Market Share Dominates/Temu & Shein Compete Aggressively

Package and Food Delivery by Drone

Wi-Fi Enables Wireless Traffic Growth, Including the Internet of Things (IoT)

Global Internet Market Tops 9.3 Billion Users both Fixed and Wireless

Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) Gains Traction

Cloud Computing and Software as a Service (SaaS) Provide Data Storage & Access

China Is the World's Largest E-Commerce Market and Continues to Boom

India Is the New E-Commerce Battle Ground

Overview of the Social Media Industry/TikTok Soars to 170 U.S. Million Users, Faces Ownership Legislation

Social Media Rakes in Global Online Shopping and Ad Revenues

Digital & Search Advertising Soar/Amazon Becomes an Advertising Media Giant

Programmatic Ad Buying Dominates the Digital Media Market

Online Travel Agencies (OTAs) /Hotels Fight to Keep Control of the Customer

Pandora and Spotify Lead in Streaming Music Via Internet Radio but Face Challenge from Apple Music/SiriusXM Tops 33.2 Million Subscribers

Overview of the Mobile Apps Industry

Quality of Care and Health Care Outcomes Data Are Available Online, Creating a New Level of Transparency

Smartphones and Neobanks Replace Bank Branches and Tellers

Insurance Direct Selling and E-Commerce

The Internet of Things (IoT) and M2M to Boom, Enhanced by Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Open New Avenues for Hacking

Designers and Manufacturers Bypass the Middleman with Direct-to-Consumer Online Business Models

Fashion Rental Pioneered by Online Apparel Firm Rent the Runway

Smaller Satellites (SmallSats and CubeSats) and Low Earth Orbit Revolutionize Telecommunications

Sharing Economy Gains Market Share in Travel with Online Sites Like Airbnb, Vrbo and Many Global Competitors

Digital Assistants Include Amazon's Echo and Google's Home/Alexa and Similar Software Power Third-Party Developers

Amazon Becomes One of the World's Leading Sellers of Apparel and Shoes

The Metaverse Has Difficulties Gaining Steam

OpenAI (ChatGPT), StabilityAI, Anthropic (Claude) and Others Launch Impressive Tools that Generate Text, Art, Code and Smart ChatBots

Virtual Reality/Augmented Reality and 3-D Technologies Create Opportunities for the Tech Industry/Immersion Games to Grow

Regulatory Environment Is Challenging for Online Businesses & Social Media

E-Commerce & Internet Business Statistics

Ecommerce & Internet Business Statistics and Market Size Overview

Global Digital, Network, Computer & Telecom Industries--Key Statistics & Market Size Overview

U.S. Computer Software & Related Services Quarterly Revenue: Q4 2023-Q3 2024

U.S. Retail Trade and Ecommerce Sales: 2019-2022

Total & Ecommerce Sales for Electronic Shopping & Mail-Order Houses, by Merchandise Line, U.S.: 2019-2022

Internet Publishing & Broadcasting & Web Search Portals: Estimated Revenue & Expenses, U.S.: 2017-2022

Internet Access Technologies Compared

Number of Business & Residential High Speed Internet Lines, U.S.: 2020-2025

Amazon.com, Inc. Annual Sales & Income: 2018-2024

Employment in Ecommerce & Internet-related Fields, U.S.: 2002-2024

Estimated Quarterly U.S. Retail and Ecommerce Sales: 1st Quarter 2012-3rd Quarter 2024

Important E-Commerce & Internet Business Contacts

(Addresses, Phone Numbers and Internet Sites)

THE E-COMMERCE 500

Who They Are and How They Were Chosen

Index of Companies Within Industry Groups

Alphabetical Index

Index of Headquarters Location by U.S. State

Index of Non-U.S. Headquarters Location by Country

Individual Data Profiles on Each of THE E-COMMERCE 500

Additional Indexes

Index of Hot Spots for Advancement for Women/Minorities

Index by Subsidiaries, Brand Names and Selected Affiliations

A Short E-Commerce & Internet Business Glossary

