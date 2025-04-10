Unlock the best games with Robert Lewandowski in an exclusive “G2A Unlocked” video podcast

AMSTERDAM, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G2A.COM, the world’s largest marketplace for digital entertainment, is pleased to announce a special edition of the “G2A Unlocked” video podcast with Robert Lewandowski. In this exclusive segment, the soccer legend and G2A.COM global brand ambassador tackles gaming challenges, sometimes with a football twist, giving fans an inside look at how he balances sports and his growing passion for gaming.

“G2A Unlocked” is a video podcast dedicated to gaming, offering the perfect mix of games, influencer culture, and unique challenges. In each episode, an invited influencer joins hosts - Max Rhyms, a multifaceted gaming content creator, DJ, and Hip-Hop artist, and ForestsCurse, a gaming content creator - to delve deeper into the world of gaming. Together, they share personal stories, discuss their experiences, and play the latest games or revisit timeless classics. It’s an immersive and fun experience, as each guest offers their unique perspective on gaming and content creation.

The special guest on the latest episode of “G2A Unlocked” titled "Dropping Monsters" was Robert Lewandowski, who, as a G2A.COM brand ambassador, is on a mission to connect e-sports and sports. During an exciting meeting with the host, ForestsCurse, Lewandowski explored the secrets of one of the latest gaming blockbusters, Monster Hunter Wilds. Both the guest and the host also tried their hand at the classic sport, tackling monsters with a ball.

- We are very excited about the new episode of “G2A Unlocked” with Robert Lewandowski. It's something special because Robert hasn't done something like this before, so it's a unique experience for him and the viewers. Our partnership gives us a great opportunity to connect the worlds of physical and digital entertainment, using sports as a platform to communicate with Robert's millions of fans and G2A users. In the case of the soccer legend, this is a natural fit, as Robert is privately a video game enthusiast. – said Mona Kinal, Chief Marketing Officer at G2A.COM.

More special episodes with Robert Lewandowski are coming soon, while the “G2A Unlocked” series offers various guests and their stories in new episodes every week. Previous episodes have featured guests including Miles Meyer, a tech expert in computer building and gadgets, Katy Benz, a voice actress known for her performance in the popular video game “Life is Strange”, Jacki Jing, a well-known host and presenter in the gaming community or Marine1169, known for his engaging content on military games, who brought a wealth of real-world experience as a former US Marine.

“G2A Unlocked” with Robert Lewandowski: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wB0ounc77Do

Stay tuned for the upcoming adventures on the G2A.COM YouTube channel.

G2A.COM is the world's largest and most trusted marketplace for digital entertainment, where more than 35 million people from 180 countries have purchased over 135 million items. Users can choose from more than 90,000 digital offerings incl. games, DLCs, in-game items, as well as non-gaming items such as gift cards, subscriptions, software, or e-learning - sold by sellers from all over the world. G2A.COM leads in online security, awarded with the prestigious American CNP award for the Best Merchant Team of the Year in Anti-fraud and Cybersecurity, alongside companies such as Microsoft, Barclay's Bank, and First Data.

