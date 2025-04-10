Telecom Industry Sees Resilience in Vendor Market: Vendor Market Climbs 2.2% YOY in 4Q24 to End Nine-Quarter Slide, as Broader Recovery Offsets Huawei Dip

Dublin, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Telecom's Biggest Vendors, 4Q24: Vendor Market Upturn Breaks Nine-Quarter Decline" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study tracks 137 Telco NI vendors, providing revenue and market share estimates for the 1Q13-4Q24 period. Of these 137 vendors, 111 are actively selling to telcos; most others have been acquired by other companies in the database. For instance, ADVA is now part of Adtran, but both companies remain in the database because of historic sales.

Below are the key highlights of the report:

Revenues: Telco NI vendor revenues were $57.6B in 4Q24 and $206.9B for the 2024 year overall, up 2.2% and down 3% on a YoY basis, respectively. Huawei, which lifted the market in the first half of 2024, slipped slightly in the latest quarter while the broader market rebounded. The total market contracted 3% YoY in the annualized 4Q24, a modest improvement compared to a 3.7% decline excluding Huawei.

Top vendors: The top three Telco NI vendors remain the usual trio: Huawei, Ericsson, and Nokia. They account for 36.7% of the total market in annualized 4Q24, or 39.9% in 4Q24 alone. China Comservice and ZTE have been jostling for the 4th and 5th positions since early 2019.

Key vendors by YoY revenue growth: The top two vendors, in terms of YoY revenue growth, are common to both single quarter and annualized 4Q24: Tejas Networks and Dixon Technologies. Their growth drivers were distinct: Tejas benefited from BSNL's large-scale 4G rollout in India, while Dixon surged from a low year-ago base. A key milestone for Dixon was its 2Q24 partnership with Nokia to jointly develop and manufacture telecom equipment, including fixed wireless access points and routers.

Spending outlook: Per the latest official forecast, telco capex - the main driver of the Telco NI market - is expected to dip from $314B in 2023 to just below $300B in 2024. Capex will struggle to see any growth over the next few years, likely ending 2028 at ~$280B. The outlook for specific country markets varies. Note that this report was prepared before Trump's early April tariff announcements. The forecast outlook will be updated if warranted.

Company coverage: For the 4Q24 edition, three additional vendors have been added to the coverage. They are all based in India: Cyient, Dixon Technologies, and HFCL.

Key Topics Covered:

Report Highlights

Summary- Results commentary

Telco NI Market - Latest Results

Top 25 Vendors - Printable tearsheets

Charts- Single vendor snapshot

Charts- 5 vendor comparisons

R&D spending by vendors

RAW DATA - revenue estimates by company

Methodology & Assumptions

About the Publisher

List of Figures

Annualized Telco NI vendor revenues ($B) vs. YoY growth in annualized sales

YoY growth in annualized Telco NI market, with and without Huawei figures

All vendors, YoY growth in single quarter sales

Telco NI vendor revenues by company type, TTM basis (US$B)

Telco NI revenues by company type: YoY % change

Telco NI revenue split: Services vs. HW/SW

Telco NI sales of top 10 vendors vs. all others, 4Q24 TTM (annualized)

Top 25 vendors based on annualized Telco NI revenues through 4Q24 ($B)

Top 25 vendors based on Telco NI revenues in 4Q24 ($B)

Key vendors' annualized share of Telco NI market

Telco NI market share changes, 4Q24 TTM vs. 4Q23 TTM

Telco NI annualized revenue changes, 4Q24 vs. 4Q23

YoY growth in Telco NI revenues (4Q24)

Top 25 vendors in Telco NI Hardware/Software: Annualized 4Q24 Revenues (US$B)

Top 25 vendors in Telco NI Services: Annualized 4Q24 Revenues (US$B)

R&D spending as a percent of revenues for key telco-focused vendors (4Q22-4Q24)

Companies Featured

3M

A10 Networks

Accenture plc

Accton Technology

ADTRAN

ADVA Optical Networking

Affirmed Networks

Airspan

Akamai

Alcatel-Lucent

Allied Telesis

Allot Communications

Alphabet

Altran Technologies

Amazon

Amdocs

Amphenol

Anritsu

Arista Networks

ARRIS International

AsiaInfo Technologies

Atos Origin

Audiocodes

Avaya

Aviat Networks

Beijing Xinwei

Broadcom Limited

BroadSoft, Inc.

Brocade Communications Systems, Inc.

CA Technologies

Calix

Capgemini

Casa Systems

Ceragon Networks

Check Point Software

China Comservice

Ciena Corporation

Cisco Systems

Citrix Systems

Clearfield

Comarch

Comba Telecom

CommScope Holding

Commvault Systems

Comptel

Coriant

Corning

CSG

Cyan

Cyient

DASAN Zhone

Datang Telecom Technology

Dell Technologies

Dixon Technologies

DragonWave Inc.

DXC Technology (aka CSC)

DyCom Industries

Dynatrace

ECI Telecom

Ericsson

EXFO Inc

Extreme Networks

F5 Networks

Fiberhome

Fortinet

Fujikura

Fujitsu Limited

Furukawa Electric

General Cable

Harmonic Inc.

HCL Technologies

Hengtong Optic-electric

HFCL

Hitachi

HPE

Huawei

Huber+suhner AG

IBM

Infinera

Infosys

Inseego

Intel

Italtel

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation

Juniper Networks

Kathrein

Kudelski

Kyndryl Holdings

Lenovo

MasTec

Mavenir

Metaswitch

Microsoft

Mitsubishi Electric

NEC Corporation

Net Insight

Netcomm

NetScout Systems

Nexans

Nokia

Nutanix

Openet

OPTIVA

Oracle

Pace plc

Palo Alto Networks

Prysmian

Radcom

Radisys

Radware

Rakuten Group

Red Hat

Ribbon Communications

Ruckus Wireless

Samsung Electronics

SAP SE

SeaChange International, Inc.

Sopra Steria

Spirent Communications

Sterlite Technologies

Subex

Sumitomo Electric

Tata Consultancy Services

TE Connectivity

Tech Mahindra

Technicolor

Tejas Networks

Transmode

Trigiant Group

Ubiquiti

VMWare

Vubiquity

Westell

Wipro

Wiwynn

YOFC

ZTE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lbycu1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment