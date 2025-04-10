Telecom Industry Sees Resilience in Vendor Market: Vendor Market Climbs 2.2% YOY in 4Q24 to End Nine-Quarter Slide, as Broader Recovery Offsets Huawei Dip

Dublin, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Telecom's Biggest Vendors, 4Q24: Vendor Market Upturn Breaks Nine-Quarter Decline" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study tracks 137 Telco NI vendors, providing revenue and market share estimates for the 1Q13-4Q24 period. Of these 137 vendors, 111 are actively selling to telcos; most others have been acquired by other companies in the database. For instance, ADVA is now part of Adtran, but both companies remain in the database because of historic sales.
Below are the key highlights of the report:
Revenues: Telco NI vendor revenues were $57.6B in 4Q24 and $206.9B for the 2024 year overall, up 2.2% and down 3% on a YoY basis, respectively. Huawei, which lifted the market in the first half of 2024, slipped slightly in the latest quarter while the broader market rebounded. The total market contracted 3% YoY in the annualized 4Q24, a modest improvement compared to a 3.7% decline excluding Huawei.
Top vendors: The top three Telco NI vendors remain the usual trio: Huawei, Ericsson, and Nokia. They account for 36.7% of the total market in annualized 4Q24, or 39.9% in 4Q24 alone. China Comservice and ZTE have been jostling for the 4th and 5th positions since early 2019.
Key vendors by YoY revenue growth: The top two vendors, in terms of YoY revenue growth, are common to both single quarter and annualized 4Q24: Tejas Networks and Dixon Technologies. Their growth drivers were distinct: Tejas benefited from BSNL's large-scale 4G rollout in India, while Dixon surged from a low year-ago base. A key milestone for Dixon was its 2Q24 partnership with Nokia to jointly develop and manufacture telecom equipment, including fixed wireless access points and routers.
Spending outlook: Per the latest official forecast, telco capex - the main driver of the Telco NI market - is expected to dip from $314B in 2023 to just below $300B in 2024. Capex will struggle to see any growth over the next few years, likely ending 2028 at ~$280B. The outlook for specific country markets varies. Note that this report was prepared before Trump's early April tariff announcements. The forecast outlook will be updated if warranted.
Company coverage: For the 4Q24 edition, three additional vendors have been added to the coverage. They are all based in India: Cyient, Dixon Technologies, and HFCL.
Key Topics Covered:
- Report Highlights
- Summary- Results commentary
- Telco NI Market - Latest Results
- Top 25 Vendors - Printable tearsheets
- Charts- Single vendor snapshot
- Charts- 5 vendor comparisons
- R&D spending by vendors
- RAW DATA - revenue estimates by company
- Methodology & Assumptions
- About the Publisher
List of Figures
- Annualized Telco NI vendor revenues ($B) vs. YoY growth in annualized sales
- YoY growth in annualized Telco NI market, with and without Huawei figures
- All vendors, YoY growth in single quarter sales
- Telco NI vendor revenues by company type, TTM basis (US$B)
- Telco NI revenues by company type: YoY % change
- Telco NI revenue split: Services vs. HW/SW
- Telco NI sales of top 10 vendors vs. all others, 4Q24 TTM (annualized)
- Top 25 vendors based on annualized Telco NI revenues through 4Q24 ($B)
- Top 25 vendors based on Telco NI revenues in 4Q24 ($B)
- Key vendors' annualized share of Telco NI market
- Telco NI market share changes, 4Q24 TTM vs. 4Q23 TTM
- Telco NI annualized revenue changes, 4Q24 vs. 4Q23
- YoY growth in Telco NI revenues (4Q24)
- Top 25 vendors in Telco NI Hardware/Software: Annualized 4Q24 Revenues (US$B)
- Top 25 vendors in Telco NI Services: Annualized 4Q24 Revenues (US$B)
- R&D spending as a percent of revenues for key telco-focused vendors (4Q22-4Q24)
Companies Featured
- 3M
- A10 Networks
- Accenture plc
- Accton Technology
- ADTRAN
- ADVA Optical Networking
- Affirmed Networks
- Airspan
- Akamai
- Alcatel-Lucent
- Allied Telesis
- Allot Communications
- Alphabet
- Altran Technologies
- Amazon
- Amdocs
- Amphenol
- Anritsu
- Arista Networks
- ARRIS International
- AsiaInfo Technologies
- Atos Origin
- Audiocodes
- Avaya
- Aviat Networks
- Beijing Xinwei
- Broadcom Limited
- BroadSoft, Inc.
- Brocade Communications Systems, Inc.
- CA Technologies
- Calix
- Capgemini
- Casa Systems
- Ceragon Networks
- Check Point Software
- China Comservice
- Ciena Corporation
- Cisco Systems
- Citrix Systems
- Clearfield
- Comarch
- Comba Telecom
- CommScope Holding
- Commvault Systems
- Comptel
- Coriant
- Corning
- CSG
- Cyan
- Cyient
- DASAN Zhone
- Datang Telecom Technology
- Dell Technologies
- Dixon Technologies
- DragonWave Inc.
- DXC Technology (aka CSC)
- DyCom Industries
- Dynatrace
- ECI Telecom
- Ericsson
- EXFO Inc
- Extreme Networks
- F5 Networks
- Fiberhome
- Fortinet
- Fujikura
- Fujitsu Limited
- Furukawa Electric
- General Cable
- Harmonic Inc.
- HCL Technologies
- Hengtong Optic-electric
- HFCL
- Hitachi
- HPE
- Huawei
- Huber+suhner AG
- IBM
- Infinera
- Infosys
- Inseego
- Intel
- Italtel
- ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation
- Juniper Networks
- Kathrein
- Kudelski
- Kyndryl Holdings
- Lenovo
- MasTec
- Mavenir
- Metaswitch
- Microsoft
- Mitsubishi Electric
- NEC Corporation
- Net Insight
- Netcomm
- NetScout Systems
- Nexans
- Nokia
- Nutanix
- Openet
- OPTIVA
- Oracle
- Pace plc
- Palo Alto Networks
- Prysmian
- Radcom
- Radisys
- Radware
- Rakuten Group
- Red Hat
- Ribbon Communications
- Ruckus Wireless
- Samsung Electronics
- SAP SE
- SeaChange International, Inc.
- Sopra Steria
- Spirent Communications
- Sterlite Technologies
- Subex
- Sumitomo Electric
- Tata Consultancy Services
- TE Connectivity
- Tech Mahindra
- Technicolor
- Tejas Networks
- Transmode
- Trigiant Group
- Ubiquiti
- VMWare
- Vubiquity
- Westell
- Wipro
- Wiwynn
- YOFC
- ZTE
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lbycu1
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment