Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of The Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of The Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (NYSE: EL) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Insiders at Estee Lauder caused the company to make unrealistic and materially false statements about market demand for Estee’s products and its inventory levels and that these statements concealed the truth about Estee’s weakness in the market until, on May 3, 2023, Estee announced weaker sales and profit for the year than estimated and accordingly cut its fiscal year outlook for a third consecutive time. The price of Estee stock declined from $245.22 per share on May 2, 2023 to $202.70 per share on May 3, 2023.

If you currently own EL and purchased prior to August 18, 2022 please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. here, by email at justin@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

