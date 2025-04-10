GaN LED Chips Market Analysis and Forecast 2025-2034 | Set to Surpass USD 74 Billion by 2034 Driven by Micro-LED Demand Across Consumer Electronics and Automotive Sectors

Dublin, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GaN LED Chips Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The GaN LED Chips Market was valued at USD 29.9 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 74 billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 9.6%. Rising demand for micro-LED displays across various sectors, including consumer electronics, automotive, and aerospace, is fueling market growth.

The global micro-LED display market is expected to reach USD 71.8 billion by 2027, underscoring the increasing reliance on GaN-based LEDs. These chips are widely used in smartwatches, premium TVs, AR/VR devices, and commercial displays due to their high resolution, low power consumption, and enhanced color performance. Their thermal stability and high light output make them the preferred material for micro-LED fabrication, driving consistent demand. Additionally, large-area displays in stadiums, airports, and retail settings are integrating micro-LED technology, further propelling the GaN LED chips market.

Manufacturers are prioritizing high-performance micro-LED solutions for electronics and large-scale displays. Enhanced brightness, color accuracy, and energy efficiency are key factors driving adoption in smartphones, TVs, and other display applications. The market is segmented by wafer size into 2-inch, 4-inch, 6-inch, and 8-inch. In 2024, the 2-inch wafer segment held a 41.3% market share, benefiting from an established, cost-effective production process. The 4-inch segment is forecast to grow at an 11.1% CAGR by 2034, driven by high-brightness applications. The 6-inch wafer market is expected to reach USD 12.3 billion by 2034, while the 8-inch segment, accounting for 8.9% market share in 2024, is gaining traction due to its efficiency in high-demand applications.



By substrate type, the market is categorized into silicon carbide (SiC), sapphire, silicon (Si), gallium nitride (GaN), and others. Sapphire dominated with a 61.4% share in 2024 due to its high-temperature stability, transparency, and chemical resistance, making it ideal for high-quality LED production. SiC is projected to reach USD 15.2 billion by 2034, favored for its superior thermal conductivity. Silicon-based LEDs are expanding at an 8.5% CAGR, while GaN substrates, driven by demand for micro-LEDs and UV LEDs, are set to grow at over 13% annually.



The product segmentation includes blue, green, and UV LED chips. Blue LED chips captured 40.3% of the market in 2024, driven by applications in backlighting and general lighting. Green LED chips are set to grow at a 10.7% CAGR due to their use in AR/VR and high-resolution displays. UV LED chips are projected to reach USD 13 billion by 2034, with increasing applications in sterilization and medical disinfection.



Market segmentation by technology includes standard, thin-film, vertical, and flip-chip GaN LEDs. Standard GaN LEDs led with a 32.8% market share in 2024, supported by advancements in luminous efficacy. Thin-film GaN LEDs are projected to reach USD 22.6 billion by 2034, gaining popularity in high-performance lighting. Vertical GaN LEDs are growing at a 13.4% CAGR, driven by micro-LED display advancements. Flip-chip GaN LEDs are expected to hit USD 16.7 billion by 2034, benefiting from improved thermal resistance and higher brightness.



End-use industries include automotive, consumer electronics, defense, industrial, and ICT. Consumer electronics are projected to expand at an 11.4% CAGR by 2034, as GaN LEDs offer superior brightness and efficiency for next-generation displays. The automotive sector held a 30.3% market share in 2024, with increasing adoption of GaN-based lighting solutions. The defense sector accounted for 18.7%, benefiting from GaN LEDs' reliability in extreme conditions. Industrial applications are expected to reach USD 8.3 billion by 2034, driven by energy-efficient lighting in warehouses and factories. ICT is set to grow at a 6.9% CAGR, fueled by rising demand for data centers and network infrastructure lighting.



Application-wise, general lighting dominated with a 34% market share in 2024, supported by the transition to energy-efficient solutions. Backlighting is expanding at an 8.6% CAGR, driven by mini-LED adoption in TVs and monitors. Automotive lighting held a 16.6% share as electric vehicles increasingly integrate GaN-based solutions for energy efficiency. Display and signage applications are expected to reach USD 10.6 billion by 2034, while specialty lighting, including medical and horticultural uses, is projected to grow at an 11.4% CAGR.



Regionally, North America accounted for a 19.9% market share in 2024, with strong demand in smart lighting and consumer electronics. The U.S. market is expected to reach USD 10.7 billion by 2034, driven by increased adoption in automotive and defense applications.



Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 210 Forecast Period 2024-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $29.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $74 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry synopsis



Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.1.1 Rising applications in automotive and smart devices

3.2.1.2 Expansion of electric vehicle (EV) market

3.2.1.3 Shift towards sustainable and green technologies

3.2.1.4 Increasing use of GaN LEDs in consumer electronics

3.2.1.5 Growing market for micro-LED displays

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges

3.2.2.1 High manufacturing costs and complex production process

3.2.2.2 Challenges in integration with existing display infrastructure

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.4 Regulatory landscape

3.5 Technology landscape

3.6 Future market trends

3.7 Gap analysis

3.8 Porter's analysis

3.9 PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis

4.3 Competitive analysis of major market players

4.4 Competitive positioning matrix

4.5 Strategy dashboard



Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Product, 2021-2034 (USD Billion & Units)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Blue LED chips

5.3 Green LED chips

5.4 UV LED chips

5.5 Others



Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Technology, 2021-2034 (USD Billion & Units)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Standard GaN LEDs

6.3 Thin-Film GaN LEDs

6.4 Vertical GaN LEDs

6.5 Flip-Chip GaN LEDs

6.6 Others



Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Wafer Size, 2021-2034 (USD Billion & Units)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 2-inch

7.3 4-inch

7.4 6-inch

7.5 8-inch



Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by End Use, 2021-2034 (USD Billion & Units)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 Automotive

8.3 Consumer electronics

8.4 Defense & aerospace

8.5 Industrial & power

8.6 Information & communication technology

8.7 Others



Chapter 9 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Substrate Type, 2021-2034 (USD Billion & Units)

9.1 Key trends

9.2 Sapphire

9.3 Silicon Carbide (SiC)

9.4 Silicon (Si)

9.5 Gallium Nitride (GaN)

9.6 Others



Chapter 10 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034 (USD Billion & Units)

10.1 Key trends

10.2 General lighting

10.2.1 Residential lighting

10.2.2 Commercial lighting

10.2.3 Industrial lighting

10.2.4 Outdoor lighting

10.3 Backlighting

10.3.1 Tv backlighting

10.3.2 Smartphone and tablet displays

10.3.3 Laptop and monitor displays

10.4 Automotive lighting

10.4.1 Headlights

10.4.2 Taillights

10.4.3 Interior lighting

10.4.4 Daytime running lights (drls)

10.4.5 Indicator lights

10.5 Display & signage

10.5.1 Digital billboards

10.5.2 Indoor digital signage

10.5.3 Outdoor displays

10.5.4 Traffic signals

10.6 Specialty lighting

10.6.1 Horticultural lighting

10.6.2 Ultraviolet (uv) curing

10.6.3 Medical devices and equipment

10.6.4 Stage and studio lighting

10.7 Others



Chapter 11 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 (USD Billion & Units)

11.1 Key trends

11.2 North America

11.2.1 U.S.

11.2.2 Canada

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 UK

11.3.3 France

11.3.4 Spain

11.3.5 Italy

11.3.6 Netherlands

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.4.1 China

11.4.2 India

11.4.3 Japan

11.4.4 Australia

11.4.5 South Korea

11.5 Latin America

11.5.1 Brazil

11.5.2 Mexico

11.5.3 Argentina

11.6 Middle East and Africa

11.6.1 Saudi Arabia

11.6.2 South Africa

11.6.3 UAE



Chapter 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Aixtron

12.2 Aledia

12.3 Allegro Microsystems

12.4 Bridgelux

12.5 Cree

12.6 Efficient Power Conversion

12.7 Epileds Technologies

12.8 Epistar

12.9 Fujitsu

12.10 Ganpower International

12.11 Infineon Technologies

12.12 Lumileds Holding

12.13 Navitas Semiconductor

12.14 Qorvo

12.15 SemiLEDs

12.16 Sumitomo Electric Industries

12.17 Veeco Instruments



