New Children’s Book YOGI’S KISSES Celebrates the Bond Between Children and Animals

Charleston, SC, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For grandmother BB McKee, spending time with her grandchildren and Newfoundlands has become a treasured pastime. A lifelong dog lover, she has spent the last sixteen years raising Newfoundlands and has learned a thing or two about the benefits of owning dogs. But it was watching her grandchildren interact with her Newfoundlands that helped her to understand the benefits of pets for kids. Inspired by the relationship between her granddaughter and her dog Yogi, she teamed up with artist Stephanie Eslick, who also happens to be her daughter, to create a story to highlight the special bond between children and animals. “This mother-daughter project made this publishing journey even more rewarding,” McKee says.

Set in the small beach town of Half Moon Bay, California, “Yogi’s Kisses” tells the story of a newborn baby girl who grows to love her grandparent’s dog. Illustrating the connection and love between a child and a pet, McKee imparts life lessons on the responsibility of caring for animals while also demonstrating the loyalty and security of a pet dog. Having witnessed the love between her granddaughter and Yogi, she created this children’s tale to entertain but also to educate children on the important role of owning a pet.

“Yogi’s Kisses” is available for purchase on Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author:

BB McKee is an animal lover, adventurer, and children’s author. With a childhood spent riding horses, playing with her Shetland pony, and cuddling with her dogs, her passion for animals only grew with her. A lifelong dog owner, she has spent the last sixteen years exclusively raising Newfoundlands. Today, she finds purpose in adventures with her grandchildren and her pet Newfie. Yogi’s Kisses was inspired by her grandchildren and dogs.

