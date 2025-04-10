Meal Kit Delivery Services Market Opportunities and Growth Forecast 2025-2034, Featuring Detailed Analysis of 15 Industry Players - A $67.4 Billion Landscape

Dublin, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Meal Kit Delivery Services Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Meal Kit Delivery Services Market was valued at USD 22.8 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 67.4 billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 14.5%. The growing demand for convenient, portion-controlled, and nutritionally balanced meals is a key factor fueling this growth.

As modern lifestyles become increasingly fast-paced, consumers are actively seeking hassle-free food solutions that offer both taste and health benefits. Moreover, rising awareness of healthy eating habits and dietary preferences is encouraging more individuals to explore meal kit options that align with their fitness goals and lifestyle choices. The expanding variety of global cuisines, plant-based meal options, and allergy-conscious alternatives further widens the appeal of these services, contributing significantly to market growth.



Meal kit services fall into two main categories: ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat. The ready-to-eat segment dominated the market in 2024, generating USD 13 billion, and is expected to maintain strong momentum, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2025 to 2034. The growing inclination toward convenience foods, driven by time constraints, has made ready-to-eat meal kits a preferred choice for consumers who prioritize ease of preparation. With the increasing popularity of frozen and pre-cooked meals, more individuals are opting for ready-made solutions over traditional home-cooked options. As disposable income levels rise globally, consumers are more willing to invest in prepared meals that save time while delivering high-quality taste and nutrition.



The operational landscape of the meal kit delivery market is primarily divided between subscription-based and on-demand models. Subscription services accounted for 65.9% of the market share in 2024, owing to their user-friendly interfaces and personalized options. These plans offer the flexibility to choose meal preferences, modify portion sizes, or skip deliveries as needed, catering to the diverse needs of consumers. Advanced AI-driven personalization tools have further enhanced the customer experience by analyzing previous food choices and recommending meals that align with individual dietary requirements. The continuous advancement of technology in the meal kit space is helping brands strengthen customer loyalty and satisfaction.



In the United States, the meal kit delivery market was valued at USD 9.9 billion in 2024, driven by shifting consumer preferences. The increasing popularity of remote work has heightened interest in convenient meal solutions, fostering sustained industry growth. Furthermore, rising environmental concerns have prompted companies to adopt eco-friendly packaging solutions and implement strategies to minimize food waste. The emphasis on sustainability is becoming a crucial differentiator in the market, influencing purchasing decisions and brand perception. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is poised to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period, as consumers in countries such as China and India show an increasing willingness to invest in pre-cooked meal solutions that offer convenience and variety. This surge in demand across multiple regions highlights the global appeal of meal kit services and their potential to reshape the future of home dining.



Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry synopsis, 2021-2034



Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.1.1 Factor affecting the value chain

3.1.2 Profit margin analysis

3.1.3 Disruptions

3.1.4 Future outlook

3.1.5 Manufacturers

3.1.6 Distributors

3.2 Supplier landscape

3.3 Profit margin analysis

3.4 Key news & initiatives

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.6 Impact forces

3.6.1 Growth drivers

3.6.1.1 Increasing offering of balanced and portion-controlled meals

3.6.1.2 Rising demand for customizable food options

3.6.1.3 Increasing adoption of meal kits due to their convenience

3.6.1.4 Rise consumer inclination towards ready to cook food

3.6.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.6.2.1 High customer acquisition costs

3.7 Growth potential analysis

3.8 Porter's analysis

3.9 PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis

4.3 Competitive positioning matrix

4.4 Strategic outlook matrix



Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Food Type, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Ready-to-cook

5.3 Ready-to-eat



Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Delivery Model, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Subscription-based

6.3 On-demand



Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Serving, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 Single

7.3 Multiple



Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 North America

8.2.1 U.S.

8.2.2 Canada

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 France

8.3.4 Spain

8.3.5 Italy

8.3.6 Russia

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 India

8.4.3 Japan

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 South Korea

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Brazil

8.5.2 Mexico

8.6 Middle East and Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 South Africa

8.6.3 UAE



Chapter 9 Company Profiles

9.1 Albertsons Companies

9.2 Blue Apron

9.3 Daily Harvest

9.4 Factor75

9.5 Fresh n' Lean

9.6 Gobble

9.7 HelloFresh

9.8 Marley Spoon

9.9 Mindful Chef

9.10 Purple Carrot

9.11 Quicklly

9.12 Snap Kitchen

9.13 Sun Basket

9.14 The Kroger

9.15 Trifecta Nutrition



