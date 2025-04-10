MENA Fitness Equipment Market Outlook Report 2025-2029: Growth Drivers Include AI Powered Personal Training, Integrated Health Data Platforms and VR And AR Workouts

Dublin, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "MENA Fitness Equipment Market Outlook to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The MENA fitness equipment market was valued at USD 461.7 million in 2023 based on a five-year historical analysis. This market is primarily driven by increasing health awareness among consumers, government initiatives promoting healthy lifestyles, and the expansion of fitness centers and gym chains across the region. Rising adoption of home fitness equipment and integration of IoT in fitness devices have further propelled growth.



The United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia dominate the MENA fitness equipment market due to high disposable incomes, the popularity of luxury fitness clubs, and government-backed health initiatives such as Saudi Vision 2030. These countries have seen a surge in fitness centers and gyms catering to a growing population of health-conscious individuals, alongside a robust demand for home fitness equipment.



In 2023, several MENA countries implemented subsidies and incentives aimed at bolstering domestic production of fitness equipment, which is reshaping the competitive landscape of the market. These policies are particularly evident in countries like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where government support is fostering local manufacturing and reducing reliance on imports. As part of its Vision 2030 initiative, Saudi Arabia has introduced financial incentives for local manufacturers of fitness equipment. This includes tax breaks and grants aimed at encouraging investments in production facilities.



MENA Fitness Equipment Market Competitive Landscape



The fitness industry in the MENA region is characterized by a diverse range of fitness centers, each catering to specific market segments and offering unique services. This diversity reflects the varying preferences, lifestyles, and health needs of the population across different countries.



MENA Fitness Equipment Industry Analysis

Market Growth Drivers

Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) Workouts: VR and AR technologies are transforming traditional workout experiences by providing immersive environments that enhance user engagement. For instance, users can participate in virtual classes or simulate outdoor activities from their homes, making workouts more enjoyable and less monotonous. In 2023, the global VR fitness market was estimated to be around USD 1.4 billion, with significant contributions from the MENA region as fitness centers adopt these technologies to attract tech-savvy consumers.

AI-Powered Personal Training: AI-driven solutions allow for highly personalized workout plans that adapt in real time based on user performance and preferences. This technology analyzes data from wearables and fitness apps to provide tailored feedback, ensuring users achieve their fitness goals more efficiently.

AI-driven solutions allow for highly personalized workout plans that adapt in real time based on user performance and preferences. This technology analyzes data from wearables and fitness apps to provide tailored feedback, ensuring users achieve their fitness goals more efficiently. Integrated Health Data Platforms: Integrated health data platforms enable users to track various health metrics (such as heart rate, activity levels, and nutrition) in one place. This comprehensive approach encourages users to take a proactive role in their health management.

Market Challenges

High Import Costs: The MENA region heavily relies on imported fitness equipment due to a lack of extensive local manufacturing capabilities. High tariffs and shipping costs can significantly increase the retail prices of fitness equipment. For example, the average price of imported gym machines can be inflated by up to 30% due to these additional costs, making them less accessible for average consumers and small gyms.

Competition from Alternative Fitness Solutions: The rise of digital fitness solutions, such as mobile apps and online workout programs, presents competition for traditional fitness equipment sales. Consumers may opt for virtual classes or home workouts that require little to no equipment. As more people turn to home workouts facilitated by technology, traditional gym memberships, and large equipment purchases may decline.

MENA Fitness Equipment Future Market Outlook



The MENA fitness equipment market is on the brink of substantial growth reaching a market size of USD 781.2 million by 2029, driven by several key factors, including increasing health awareness, government initiatives promoting active lifestyles, and technological advancements in fitness solutions.



Market Opportunities

Growth of Health Clubs and Fitness Centers : The number of health clubs and fitness centers is on the rise as consumers increasingly seek to adopt healthier lifestyles. Major international fitness operators, such as Fitness First and Golds Gym, have expanded their presence in the region, indicating strong growth potential.

: The number of health clubs and fitness centers is on the rise as consumers increasingly seek to adopt healthier lifestyles. Major international fitness operators, such as Fitness First and Golds Gym, have expanded their presence in the region, indicating strong growth potential. Technological Innovations: The integration of technology into fitness equipmentsuch as AI-powered personal training apps and connected devicesoffers personalized workout experiences and real-time feedback. This innovation appeals particularly to tech-savvy consumers looking for efficiency and engagement in their fitness routines.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Taxonomy



2. MENA Fitness Equipment Market

2.1. Executive Summary MENA Fitness Equipment Market

2.2. Consumer Mindset for Fitness in MENA Region

2.3. Fitness Market Business Model

2.4. Stratification of Brand Positioning of Gyms in MENA Region

2.5. Technological Disruptions for Fitness Centers

2.6. Future Trends and Outlook for MENA Fitness Industry



3. UAE Fitness Equipment Market

3.1. Executive Summary UAE Fitness Equipment Market, 2018-2029

3.2. Ecosystem of UAE Fitness Equipment Market, 2023

3.3. Fitness Equipment Market Size in UAE, 2018-2029F

3.4. Segmentation of Establishments by End-User and Type, 2023 & 2029

3.5. Number of Health Clubs/Gym Chains in UAE and Segmentation by Club Type, 2018-2029

3.6. Cross Comparison for Budget, Mid-Market, and Premium Gyms in UAE, 2023

3.7. Average Spending Across Popular Regions in Each Club Type, 2023

3.8. Market Share of Fitness Equipment Distributors in UAE, 2023

3.9. Cross Comparison Between Key Gym Operators in UAE, 2023



4. KSA Fitness Equipment Market

4.1. Executive Summary KSA Fitness Equipment Market, 2018-2029

4.2. Ecosystem Supply Side of Fitness Equipment Market in KSA

4.3. Ecosystem Demand Side of Fitness Equipment Market in KSA

4.4. Fitness Equipment Market Size in KSA, 2018-2029

4.5. Number of Gym Establishments in KSA by Type of Institution, 2023

4.6. Segmentation of Establishment by Type of Club and Average Spending Across Regions by Club Type in KSA, 2023

4.7. Cross Comparison for Budget, Mid-Market, and Premium Gyms in KSA

4.8. Cross Comparison Between Key Gym Operators in KSA, 2023



5. Qatar Fitness Equipment Market

5.1. Executive Summary Qatar Fitness Equipment Market, 2018-2029

5.2. Ecosystem Supply Side of Fitness Equipment Market in Qatar

5.3. Ecosystem Demand Side of Fitness Equipment Market in Qatar

5.4. Fitness Equipment Market Size in Qatar, 2018-2029

5.5. Number of Gym Establishments in Qatar by Type of Institution, 2023

5.6. Segmentation of Establishment by Type of Club and Average Spending Across Regions by Club Type in Qatar, 2023

5.7. Cross Comparison for Budget, Mid-Market, and Premium Gyms in Qatar

5.8. Cross Comparison Between Key Gym Operators in Qatar, 2023



6. Kuwait Fitness Equipment Market

6.1. Executive Summary Kuwait Fitness Equipment Market, 2018-2029

6.2. Ecosystem Supply Side of Fitness Equipment Market in Kuwait

6.3. Ecosystem Demand Side of Fitness Equipment Market in Kuwait

6.4. Fitness Equipment Market Size in Kuwait, 2018-2029

6.5. Number of Gym Establishments in Kuwait by Type of Institution, 2023

6.6. Segmentation of Establishment by Type of Club and Average Spending Across Regions by Club Type in Kuwait, 2023

6.7. Cross Comparison for Budget, Mid-Market, and Premium Gyms in Kuwait

6.8. Cross Comparison Between Key Gym Operators in Kuwait, 2023



7. Egypt Fitness Equipment Market

7.1. Executive Summary Egypt Fitness Equipment Market, 2018-2029

7.2. Ecosystem Supply Side of Fitness Equipment Market in Egypt

7.3. Ecosystem Demand Side of Fitness Equipment Market in Egypt

7.4. Fitness Equipment Market Size in Egypt, 2018-2029

7.5. Number of Gym Establishments in Egypt by Type of Institution, 2023

7.6. Segmentation of Establishment by Type of Club and Average Spending Across Regions by Club Type in Egypt, 2023

7.7. Cross Comparison for Budget, Mid-Market, and Premium Gyms in Egypt

7.8. Cross Comparison Between Key Gym Operators in Egypt, 2023



Company Coverage Includes:

Life Fitness

Technogym

Johnson Health Tech

Precor Incorporated

ICON Health & Fitness

Cybex International

Matrix Fitness

True Fitness Technology

Impulse (Qingdao) Health Tech

Body-Solid Inc.

Torque Fitness

Core Health & Fitness

Nautilus Inc.

Afton Fitness

Fitness World

