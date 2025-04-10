Packaged Food Market Opportunities and Growth Forecast 2025-2034 | Set to Reach $6 Trillion in Revenues | Increasing Demand for Health & Wellness Foods a Key Driver

Dublin, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Packaged Food Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Packaged Food Market was valued at USD 3.3 trillion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 6 trillion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 6.1%.

Growth drivers include the increasing popularity of organized food retail, the surge in e-commerce, and the rising preference for convenience foods. The pandemic accelerated e-commerce spending and the demand for packaged foods, especially in regions like North America, Europe, and parts of Asia Pacific. The growing middle class and an increase in disposable income, particularly in developing nations, are expected to fuel demand for packaged foods. As consumers lean toward healthier options such as organic, plant-based, and fortified foods, the packaged food sector is evolving to meet these preferences. The shift toward sustainability, driven by eco-conscious consumers, is also influencing packaging and product development, encouraging brands to use biodegradable materials and improve shelf life.



Despite these positive growth factors, the industry faces challenges. Supply chain complexities, rising raw material costs, and stringent government regulations are creating hurdles. There is also increasing competition between private label brands and local players, intensifying market pressure. However, adopting aggressive marketing strategies, investing in product innovation, and leveraging digital platforms could help businesses stay competitive. The bakery and confectionery segment has led the market, accounting for over 21% of the total revenue in 2024, driven by consumer demand for baked goods, snacks, and healthier alternatives like low-sugar and gluten-free options. The use of cans and tins for packaging remains dominant, as they are cost-effective, easy to store, and recyclable.



The packaged food market is increasingly shifting to e-commerce, which is expected to experience the fastest growth at a CAGR of 6.8% over the next decade. This growth is due to the convenience of online shopping and the expanding variety of products available. However, offline retail channels continue to hold strong, particularly in urban and suburban areas where organized retail chains and supermarkets are thriving.



The U.S. market alone is expected to surpass USD 707.4 billion by 2034, fueled by consumer demand for clean-label products, organic foods, and sustainable packaging. The push toward reducing food waste and improving sustainability is also pushing the industry to adapt, with more companies focusing on recyclable and compostable materials.



Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 360 Forecast Period 2024-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.3 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $6 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry synopsis, 2021-2034



Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.1.1 Factor affecting the value chain

3.1.2 Profit margin analysis

3.1.3 Disruptions

3.1.4 Future outlook

3.1.5 Manufacturers

3.1.6 Distributors

3.2 Supplier landscape

3.3 Profit margin analysis

3.4 Key news & initiatives

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.6 Impact forces

3.6.1 Growth drivers

3.6.1.1 Increasing demand for health & wellness foods

3.6.1.2 Expansion of e-commerce & direct-to-consumer (DTC) sales

3.6.1.3 Technological advancements in food processing & packaging

3.6.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.6.2.1 Supply chain disruptions & rising raw material costs

3.6.2.2 Regulatory compliance & sustainability challenges

3.7 Growth potential analysis

3.8 Porter's analysis

3.9 PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis

4.3 Competitive analysis of major market players

4.4 Competitive positioning matrix

4.5 Strategy dashboard



Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Product Type, 2021-2034 ($ Bn) (Kilo Tons)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Bakery & confectionery

5.3 Dairy products

5.4 Frozen & ready-to-eat meals

5.5 Snacks

5.6 Beverages

5.7 Meat, poultry & seafood

5.8 Breakfast cereals & grains

5.9 Sauces, dressings, and condiments

5.10 Others



Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Packaging, 2021-2034 ($ Bn) (Kilo Tons)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Cans & tins

6.3 Bottles & jars

6.4 Flexible packaging

6.5 Boxes & cartons

6.6 Trays & containers

6.7 Others



Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2021-2034 ($ Bn) (Kilo Tons)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 Online

7.2.1 Brand websites

7.2.2 E-commerce platforms

7.3 Offline

7.3.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

7.3.2 Specialty stores

7.3.3 Convenience stores

7.3.4 Others



Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 ($ Bn) (Kilo Tons)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 North America

8.2.1 U.S.

8.2.2 Canada

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 France

8.3.4 Spain

8.3.5 Italy

8.3.6 Netherlands

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 India

8.4.3 Japan

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 South Korea

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Brazil

8.5.2 Mexico

8.5.3 Argentina

8.6 Middle East and Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 South Africa

8.6.3 UAE



Chapter 9 Company Profiles

9.1 Associated British Foods plc

9.2 Conagra Brands, Inc.

9.3 Danone SA

9.4 Foshan Haitian Flavouring and Food Company Ltd.

9.5 General Mills, Inc.

9.6 Hormel Foods Corporation

9.7 JBS SA

9.8 Kellogg Company

9.9 Mars, Incorporated

9.10 Mondelez International, Inc.

9.11 Nestle SA

9.12 PepsiCo, Inc.

9.13 The Kraft Heinz Company

9.14 Tyson Foods, Inc.

9.15 Unilever



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5hsw9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.