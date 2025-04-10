Issue of Equity

Issue of Equity
Allotment of Ordinary Shares
10 April 2025

The Board of Foresight VCT plc (“the Company”) is pleased to announce that 313,683 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company (“the Shares”) were allotted on 10 April 2025 pursuant to the offer for subscription (“the Offer”) contained in the prospectus issued by the Company dated 10 December 2024. The Shares were issued at offer prices based on an unaudited net asset value of 81.80 pence per share ranging from 83.50 pence to 85.70 pence.

Application has been made for the admission of the Shares to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on London Stock Exchange plc’s market for listed securities on or around 14 April 2025.

In total the Company has allotted 29,798,633 Ordinary Shares to date under the Offer. Following this allotment there are now 301,577,886 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in issue.

The Board of the Company further announces that the Offer is now closed. All valid applications received before 20 December 2024 were processed and Shares have been allotted.

For further information please contact:
Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181


