Adult Diapers Market Forecasts Report 2025-2030, Competitive Analysis of Leading Players - Abena, Nobel Hygiene, Attends Healthcare Products, and Adult Diapers and Chux

The adult diapers market, valued at $15.895 billion in 2030 from $12.037 billion in 2025, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.72% through 2030

The growth in disposable income has led to the increased affordability of various personal care and hygiene products, which is a key factor supplementing the market expansion during the forecast period. Moreover, rapid urbanization coupled with the growing inclination of people towards personal hygiene is also considered to amplify the demand for adult diapers, thus driving the market expansion. Furthermore, the growing applications of diapers for non-medical conditions by various working professionals due to long working shifts are further expected to widen the opportunities for the key market players.







The demand for adult diapers is being driven by urbanization and shifts in modern lifestyles, including sedentary routines and unhealthy eating habits, which have contributed to a rise in incontinence cases. For example, long working hours in urban areas often lead to reduced physical activity, resulting in bladder control issues. As a result, more individuals are turning to adult diapers to effectively manage incontinence amid these lifestyle changes.

A key factor fueling the growth of the adult diapers market is the increasing aging population, particularly in developed economies. This demographic shift, characterized by declining fertility rates, longer life expectancy, and healthier lifestyles, is leading to a higher prevalence of age-related conditions such as incontinence and mobility disorders. According to the United Nations, 10.3% of the global population was aged 65 and older in 2024. As older adults are more prone to such health issues, the demand for adult diapers is rising significantly, positively impacting market growth.

The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing a surge in demand for adult diapers due to its growing population and increasing need for medical assistance. Additionally, rising disposable incomes, a more organized retail sector, and growing awareness of eco-friendly options like biodegradable diapers are contributing to the market's expansion in the region.

Some of the major players covered in this report include Abena A/S, Nobel Hygiene, Attends Healthcare Products, Inc., and Adult Diapers and Chux, among others:

