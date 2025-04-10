Tortilla Market Forecast Report 2025-2030: Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour and Trend Analysis

Dublin, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tortilla Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Tortilla market is estimated at US$55.866 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.64% to attain US$73.495 billion by 2030.



The tortilla market is experiencing moderate growth fueled by increasing consumer health awareness, the globalization and popularity of Mexican cuisine, and the rise of convenient ready-to-eat formats like tacos.



Market Drivers

Growing Health Awareness: With increasing health consciousness, consumers, especially younger generations, are seeking nutritious food options. Corn tortillas, for example, offer a good source of protein, carbohydrates, calcium, and other nutrients, making them an appealing choice.

Regional Outlook

North America: North America holds a substantial market share due to the high demand for tortillas as a healthy dietary option. The consumption of tortillas in the USA surpasses that of native breads.

Europe represents another significant market for tortillas, driven by their increasing popularity and versatile applications in various recipes. Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific market is projected to grow, albeit at a limited pace. Demand is primarily concentrated in urban areas where Mexican cuisine is gaining traction. The prevalence of local bread options is currently a factor hindering more rapid growth.

South America, the birthplace of tortillas, has a mature market, particularly in countries like Mexico. The market is expected to continue growing during the forecast period. Middle East and Africa (MEA): The MEA region currently holds a relatively small share of the global tortilla market

Report Coverage:

Historical data & forecasts from 2022 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 141 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $55.87 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $73.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



2. MARKET SNAPSHOT

2.1. Market Overview

2.2. Market Definition

2.3. Scope of the Study

2.4. Market Segmentation



3. BUSINESS LANDSCAPE

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.6. Policies and Regulations

3.7. Strategic Recommendations



4. TECHNOLOGICAL OUTLOOK



5. TORTILLA MARKET BY PRODUCT TYPE

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Tostadas

5.3. Taco Shells

5.4. Corn Tortilla

5.5. Flour Tortilla

5.6. Tortilla Chips



6. TORTILLA MARKET BY SOURCE TYPE

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Corn

6.3. Wheat



7. TORTILLA MARKET BY PROCESSING TYPE

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Fresh

7.3. Frozen



8. TORTILLA MARKET BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Online

8.3. Offline



9. TORTILLA MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

9.1. Introduction

9.2. North America

9.3. South America

9.4. Europe

9.5. Middle East and Africa

9.6. Asia Pacific



10. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

10.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

10.2. Market Share Analysis

10.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

10.4. Competitive Dashboard



11. COMPANY PROFILES

O GRUMA

Tyson Foods, Inc.

Catallia Mexican Foods

La Tortilla Factory

Azteca Foods, Inc

Ole Mexican Foods Inc.

Easy Food Inc.

Mi Rancho

Tortilla King Inc.

Fiesta Tortilla Factory Inc.

