Single-cell Omics Emerging Technologies and Markets Report 2025: 10x Genomics, Thermo Fisher & Illumina Lead $9.1 Billion Single-cell Omics Market by 2029

Dublin, April 10, 2025 -- The "Single-cell Omics: Emerging Technologies and Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report highlights the current and future market potential of single-cell genomics and proteomics and a detailed analysis of the market drivers, restraints and opportunities. The report also covers market projections for 2029, including a competitive environment and product analysis. The report provides market estimates and forecasts for single-cell genomics and proteomics based on analysis type, application, end user and region. Based on product type, the market is segmented into single-cell genomics, single-cell epigenomics and single-cell transcriptomics.

The market is categorized as academic and research organizations, biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and applied markets and clinical laboratories based on end user. The market is segmented into stem cell biology, oncology, immunology, microbiology and others based on application.

The report includes the company profiles of the key players with detailed information about their business segments, financials, product portfolios and recent developments. By geography, the market has been organized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW).

The North American region includes countries such as the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Europe includes Germany, the UK, Italy, France, Spain and the rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific includes countries such as China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The Rest of the World includes South America and the Middle East and Africa. For market estimates, data has been provided for 2021 and 2022 as the historic years, 2023 as the base year, and forecast for 2029.

The Report Includes

43 data tables and 59 additional tables

An overview of the global markets and emerging technologies for single-cell genomics and proteomics

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2021-2023, estimates for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029

Evaluation of and forecast for the overall market for single-cell genomics and proteomics, and quantification of the market potential by analysis type, application, end user and region

Description of cell isolation technologies, including flow cytometry, laser capture microscopy and micromanipulation, and sample preparation technologies, including microfluidics and whole genome amplification/pre-amplification

Coverage of NGS, qPCR/PCR, microarrays, mass spectrometry and microfluidics

Discussion of the major market dynamics and shifts, and the regulations, industry challenges, and macroeconomic factors that will affect the single-cell genomics and proteomics market over the coming years

Review of the patent filings and research publications for innovations in single-cell genomics and proteomics technology

A discussion of the industry's ESG challenges and practices

Identification of the companies that are best positioned to meet this demand because of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, or other advantages

Insight into industry structure, competitive landscape, clinical trials and ongoing research activity

Profiles of the major players, including 10x Genomics, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Illumina Inc., BD and Merck KGaA

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 129 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $9.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:





Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Technological Advances

Drivers of Growth

Segmental Analysis

Conclusion

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Market Potential in Drug Discovery

Supply Chain

Raw Materials Suppliers

Manufacturers

Distributors

End Users

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Animal Testing Alternatives Personalized Medicine

Market Restraints Lack of Standardization Complexity of multi-Organ-on-a-Chip

Market Challenges High Cost and Lack of Technical Expertise Few Applications in Clinical Stages

Market Opportunities Partnerships within Pharmaceutical Companies Unexplored Tissue and Disease Models



Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

U.S.

European Union

China

Japan

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies

Takeaways

Body-on-a-Chip

AI and Predictive Modeling

3D Printing

Automation and Continuous Monitoring

Chapter 6 Market Segment Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown Products and Services Organ Chips Devices Software Services

Market Analysis by Application Drug Discovery and Development Toxicological Research Physiological Model Development

Market Analysis by End User Biotech and Pharmaceutical Companies Academic and Research Institutes Cosmetics Companies Other End Users

Market Analysis by Region

Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence

Competitive Analysis

Partnerships

M&A Activity

Funding

Patent Landscape

Patent Review by Jurisdiction

Company Profiles

10x Genomics

Agilent Technologies Inc.

BD

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bio-Techne

Bruker

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Illumina Inc.

Merck KGaA

Promega Corp.

QIAGEN

Sartorius AG

Standard BioTools

Tecan Trading AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

