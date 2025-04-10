Food Can Market Forecast Report 2025 to 2030: Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour and Trend Analysis

Dublin, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Can Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The food can market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.81% to reach a market size of US$12.835 billion in 2030 from US$9.233 billion in 2025.



The food can market is evolving swiftly, prioritizing sustainability through the use of recycled aluminum and eco-friendly materials. Innovations like resealable lids and easy-open designs are enhancing convenience, while health-conscious consumers drive demand for organic and low-sodium canned products. The enduring appeal of canned foods lies in their shelf stability, ease of preparation, and alignment with fast-paced lifestyles.



Key Growth Drivers:

Demand for Convenient, Long-Lasting Packaging: Canned foods remain popular for their durability, nutrient retention, and extended shelf life, making them ideal for busy consumers.

Canned foods remain popular for their durability, nutrient retention, and extended shelf life, making them ideal for busy consumers. Eco-Conscious Packaging Trends: Growing environmental awareness is accelerating the shift from single-use plastics to recyclable metal cans. Notably, 19-23 million tons of plastic waste enter aquatic ecosystems annually, underscoring the urgency for sustainable alternatives.

Regional Insights:

North America: This region is poised to dominate the market, fueled by rising demand for ready-to-eat meals, heightened sustainability focus, and advancements in can manufacturing. Recyclability, coupled with a robust network of industry leaders and a pivot toward healthier canned options, further propels growth.

Report Coverage:

Historical data & forecasts from 2022 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $9.23 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $12.84 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Market Segmentation

1.5. Currency

1.6. Assumptions

1.7. Base and Forecast Years Timeline

1.8. Key Benefits for the Stakeholders



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Research Process



3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1. Key Findings

3.2. Analyst View



4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. FOOD CAN MARKET BY MATERIAL

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Aluminum

5.3. Steel

5.4. Others



6. FOOD CAN MARKET BY APPLICATION

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Bakery & confectionary

6.3. Convenience food

6.4. Dairy Products

6.5. Fruits & vegetables

6.6. Meat & seafood

6.7. Pet food

6.8. Others



7. FOOD CAN MARKET BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Online

7.3. Offline

7.3.1. Hypermarket/Supermarket

7.3.2. Convenience and Specialty Stores

7.3.3. Others



8. FOOD CAN MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

8.1. Introduction

8.2. North America

8.3. South America

8.4. Europe

8.5. Middle East and Africa

8.6. Asia Pacific



9. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

9.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

9.2. Market Share Analysis

9.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

9.4. Competitive Dashboard



10. COMPANY PROFILES

Ardagh Group S.A.

CCL Industries

Crown

HUBER Packaging Group GmbH

Independent Can Company

Mondi

Sonoco Products Company

Wells Can Company

Kian Joo Can Factory Berhad

Silgan Holdings Inc.

Allstate Can Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bawi5m

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.