Drainless Tummy Tuck Done In Seattle by Plastic Surgeon

SEATTLE, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Javad Sajan, top Seattle plastic surgeon at Allure Esthetic , has refined the abdominoplasty procedure by introducing a drainless tummy tuck technique that enhances patient comfort and accelerates recovery. Traditional tummy tucks often require post-surgical drains to prevent fluid accumulation, which can be uncomfortable and carry a risk of infection. His approach eliminates the need for these drains by utilizing specialized methods to minimize fluid buildup.​

Dr Sajan employs Artiss, a fibrin sealant that acts as a medical-grade adhesive, securing the skin to the underlying tissue and reducing the potential for fluid pockets to form. Additionally, he uses precise tacking sutures to adhere tissue layers further, enhancing the body's natural healing process. Tumescent solution—a blend of saline, epinephrine, and local anesthetic—helps constrict blood vessels, minimizing bleeding and swelling.

These combined techniques obviate the need for drains, leading to a smoother recovery with fewer post-operative care requirements.​

What is the weight requirement for a tummy tuck ?

Ideal candidates are healthy individuals at or near their goal weight, typically within 10–15 pounds, and have maintained a stable weight for at least six months.​

How much does a tummy tuck cost in Washington state?

At Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery, the cost of a tummy tuck starts at $7,485. The final price may vary based on individual surgical needs and will be determined during a personalized consultation.​

Is a drainless tummy tuck more expensive?

The drainless tummy tuck may incur additional costs due to the use of specialized materials like Artiss sealant and advanced surgical techniques. However, many patients find the benefits, such as enhanced comfort and reduced risk of complications, to be a worthwhile investment.

Can you gain weight again after a tummy tuck?

While a tummy tuck removes excess skin and tightens abdominal muscles, significant weight gain or pregnancy after the procedure can alter the results. Maintaining a stable, healthy lifestyle is essential to preserving the outcomes.​

For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit Allureesthetic.com or call 206-209-0988.​

About Dr. Javad Sajan and Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery:

Dr. Javad Sajan is a renowned Seattle-based plastic surgeon specializing in advanced cosmetic procedures. At Allure Esthetic, Dr. Sajan and his team provide personalized care and employ advanced techniques to achieve the desired results.

