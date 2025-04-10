U.S. Portable Generators Market Report 2025-2034: Industry Trends, Key Growth Drivers, Challenges, Future Opportunities and Regulatory Landscape

Dublin, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Portable Generators Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. Portable Generators Market was valued at USD 3.8 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 5.8 billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 4.2%.

As extreme weather events such as hurricanes, wildfires, and ice storms become more frequent, the need for reliable backup power solutions continues to rise. Both residential and commercial sectors are actively investing in portable generators to ensure uninterrupted power during outages. Additionally, increasing electricity consumption and the aging power grid have intensified concerns over grid stability, fueling the demand for these essential power systems.



Portable generators are becoming indispensable in households and businesses due to their convenience, ease of deployment, and ability to sustain essential functions during power disruptions. Homeowners rely on these systems to keep critical appliances running, such as refrigerators, HVAC systems, and lighting, preventing costly damage and inconvenience. Simultaneously, the construction industry is a major driver of market expansion, as builders and contractors depend on portable generators to power tools, lighting, and temporary office setups in off-grid locations. The growing need for continuous workflow in industrial and commercial applications further accelerates demand, reinforcing the market's upward trajectory.



The conventional portable generators segment accounted for USD 2 billion in 2024, maintaining its position as a vital power source for construction sites and industrial operations. Industries such as manufacturing, mining, and oil & gas continue to embrace these generators for off-grid activities. Their affordability and capacity to support high-power equipment make them a cost-effective and practical solution. As companies focus on budget-friendly energy alternatives, demand for these systems remains strong, securing their market dominance in the coming years.



Three-phase portable generators generated USD 1 billion in revenue in 2024, driven by their expanding use in commercial, remote, and industrial settings. With superior power output and efficiency, these generators cater to businesses that require robust energy solutions. Compact, mobile designs featuring rugged wheels, lift hooks, and modular enclosures enhance usability and portability, making them ideal for high-performance applications. As industries continue to prioritize flexible and durable power options, three-phase portable generators are expected to gain greater traction in the market.



The residential segment reached USD 1 billion in 2024 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5% through 2034. With increasing concerns over grid stability and infrastructure reliability, homeowners are turning to portable generators for dependable backup power. Holding a 38.1% market share in 2024, residential generators play a crucial role in ensuring uninterrupted power for households. Their ability to maintain essential home functions, such as HVAC systems and refrigeration, makes them a critical investment for consumers looking to safeguard their daily lives against unexpected power failures. As the demand for reliable and user-friendly backup solutions continues to rise, the residential portable generator market is set for sustained growth in the years ahead.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 125 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $5.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.2% Regions Covered United States





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope



Chapter 2 Industry Insights

2.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

2.2 Regulatory landscape

2.3 Industry impact forces

2.4 Growth potential analysis

2.5 Porter's analysis

2.6 PESTEL analysis



Chapter 3 Competitive Landscape, 2024

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Strategic outlook

3.3 Innovation & sustainability landscape



Chapter 4 Market Size and Forecast, by Product, 2021-2034 ('000 Units & USD Million)

4.1 Key trends

4.2 Conventional portable

4.3 Inverter portable



Chapter 5 Market Size and Forecast, by Fuel & Power Rating, 2021-2034 ('000 Units & USD Million)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Diesel

5.2.1 < 20 kW

5.2.2 20 kW - 50 kW

5.2.3 > 50 kW - 100 kW

5.3 Gasoline

5.3.1 < 2 kW

5.3.2 2 kW - 5 kW

5.3.3 6 kW - 8 kW

5.3.4 > 8 kW - 15 kW

5.4 Others



Chapter 6 Market Size and Forecast, by Phase, 2021-2034 ('000 Units & USD Million)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Single phase

6.3 Three phase



Chapter 7 Market Size and Forecast, by End Use, 2021-2034 ('000 Units & USD Million)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 Residential

7.3 Commercial

7.4 Construction



Chapter 8 Market Size and Forecast, by Sales Channel, 2021-2034 ('000 Units & USD Million)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 Online

8.3 Dealer

8.4 Retail



Chapter 9 Company Profiles

All Power America

American Honda Motor Co. Inc.

Briggs & Stratton

Caterpillar

Champion Power Equipment

Cummins Inc.

DEWALT

DuroMax Power Equipment

EcoFlow

Energizer

FIRMAN Power Equipment

Generac Power Systems Inc.

Green Power America LLC

Kohler Co.

Lifan Power USA

Powermate

Pulsar Products Inc.

Snapper

WEN Products

Westinghouse Electric Corporation

XtremepowerUS

Yamaha Motor Corporation

