Mental Well-Being Supplements Market Report 2025 to 2030, with Natural Factors Nutritional Products, Nutricia, Onnit Labs, Intelligent Labs, Accelerated Intelligence, NOW Foods Strategies & more

Dublin, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mental Well-Being Supplements Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Mental Well-Being Supplements Market, valued at $11.488 billion in 2025, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.62% to reach a market value of $17.366 billion in 2030.



Rising stress levels, sleep disorders, memory enhancement, and mood support like postpartum blues drive the market. The growth in mental well-being supplements is gaining popularity among youths by maintaining normal memory and concentration and reducing fatigue. Further, supplements address a critical need by supporting the central nervous system and restoring balance and restfulness in the body.



Market Trends:

The prevalence of sleep disorders is rising globally, posing a significant challenge to public health and increasing the demand for medical services, personal healthcare expenditures, and social costs. Sleep disorders are increasingly being recognized as a critical health issue that requires proactive intervention to enhance overall quality of life. In Europe, for instance, sleep disorders affect a substantial portion of the population, with only 22% of Europeans reporting consistently uninterrupted sleep in 2021. This underscores the urgent need for effective solutions to address this growing concern.

The online segment has emerged as a key driver of demand for mental well-being supplements, fueled by the steady rise in global e-commerce sales over the past decade. Social media marketing and influencer endorsements have played a pivotal role in promoting these products, making them more accessible to consumers seeking solutions for mental health and sleep-related issues. This trend is particularly evident in the Asia-Pacific region, where major economies such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea, along with rapidly growing emerging markets like the ASEAN countries, are driving demand for mental well-being supplements. The region's expanding middle class, increasing health awareness, and improving healthcare infrastructure are contributing to this growth.

In North America, the adoption of nutritional supplements is on the rise, driven by growing concerns over sleep deprivation and anxiety. The United States, in particular, faces significant challenges related to insufficient sleep, as highlighted by the CDC's Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS) report. In 2022, states such as Louisiana, Tennessee, and Hawaii reported alarmingly high rates of sleep deprivation, with Hawaii recording 46% of adults not getting adequate sleep. These trends are fueling demand for products aimed at improving mental well-being and sleep quality, positioning North America as a key market for such solutions.

In conclusion, the global increase in sleep disorders, coupled with the growing influence of e-commerce and rising health awareness, is driving demand for mental well-being supplements. Both the Asia-Pacific and North American regions are at the forefront of this market expansion, reflecting the urgent need for effective interventions to address sleep-related and mental health challenges.

Some of the major players covered in this report include Natural Factors Nutritional Products Ltd., Nutricia, Onnit Labs, Inc., Intelligent Labs, Accelerated Intelligence Inc., NOW Foods Strategies among others.

Report Coverage:

Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 142 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $11.49 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $17.37 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



2. MARKET SNAPSHOT

2.1. Market Overview

2.2. Market Definition

2.3. Scope of the Study

2.4. Market Segmentation



3. BUSINESS LANDSCAPE

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.6. Policies and Regulations

3.7. Strategic Recommendations



4. TECHNOLOGICAL OUTLOOK



5. MENTAL WELL-BEING SUPPLEMENTS MARKET BY PRODUCT TYPE

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Natural Molecules

5.3. Herbal Extracts

5.4. Vitamins & Minerals



6. MENTAL WELL-BEING SUPPLEMENTS MARKET BY APPLICATION

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Memory Enhancement

6.3. Attention & Focus

6.4. Depression & Mood Support

6.5. Sleep & Recovery

6.6. Anti-aging & Longevity

6.7. Stress & Anxiety Relief



7. MENTAL WELL-BEING SUPPLEMENTS MARKET BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Online

7.3. Offline

7.4. Wholesale distributors



8. MENTAL WELL-BEING SUPPLEMENTS MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

8.1. Introduction

8.2. North America

8.3. South America

8.4. Europe

8.5. Middle East and Africa

8.6. Asia Pacific



9. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

9.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

9.2. Market Share Analysis

9.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

9.4. Competitive Dashboard



10. COMPANY PROFILES

Natural Factors Nutritional Products Ltd.

Nutricia

Onnit Labs, Inc.

Intelligent Labs

Accelerated Intelligence Inc.

NOW Foods

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Nature Made

Thorne

Amway

Dabur

NativePath

Dr. Emil Nutrition

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vg73ho

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.